ENG vs IND: Joe Root Achieves Unique Feat Against India; England 251/4 At Stumps On Day 1

Hyderabad: With the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy levelled at 1-1, the third Test is expected to produce an exciting passage of play as both sides are aiming to take a lead at the iconic venue of Lord’s. England posted 251/4 on Day 1 as their ace batter Joe Root remained not out on 99. He etched history en route to his knock and achieved a unique feat against the Indian team.

First player to score 3000 runs against India

Although not completing his century might be a disappointing development for Root, the 34-year-old reached a special milestone against the Indian team. He became the first player to score 3000 runs against India in Test cricket. Root reached the milestone in 60 innings. Ricky Ponting (2555) and Alastair Cook (2431) are in second and third place in the list of batters with the most runs against India in Tests. Steve Smith (2356) and Clive Loyd (2344) make up the top five.

Root also scored the most international runs at Lord’s, breaking the previous record of Graham Gooch, who has scored 2513 international runs at the venue.

Bazball turns into blockball - a slow opening day for England batters

In recent years, England’s batting unit has been known for their aggressive template of batting in Test cricket. However, it was a different scenario at Lord’s in the third Test. England amassed 251/4 from 83 overs, scoring at a run rate of only 3.02 - way below the run rate at which they score in Bazball.

After choosing to bat first, England openers Zak Crawley (18) and Ben Duckett (23) gave a decent start to the hosts. Nitish Kumar Reddy provided two quick wickets to the Indian team, and England were reduced to 44/2. However, the England batters handled the situation with a cautious approach, with Root (99 Not Out) in charge of the proceedings. Ollie Pope (44) and Ben Stokes (Unbeaten 39) also contributed to the total.

Nitish Kumar Reddy picked up two wickets while Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja took one wicket each.