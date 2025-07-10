ETV Bharat / sports

ENG vs IND: England Win The Toss And Opt To Bat; Bumrah Back In Playing XI

Hyderabad: The England cricket team won the toss in the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy and opted to bat. Ben Stokes chose to bat after England lost the last Test while bowling first.

Jasprit Bumrah returned to India's playing XI in place of Prasidh Krishna.

Jofra Archer return to Tests after four years

England pace spearhead Jofra Archer has returned to the Test team after a gap of four years. The right-arm pacer last played against India in Ahmedabad in 2021. Archer is playing his second Test at Lord's, and his previous outing at the venue was in the Ashes 2019 when he made his Test debut. He picked up five wickets in the match. Archer has played a total of 13 matches, taking 42 wickets with a bowling average of 31.04.

Bumrah returns to India's playing XI

India's right-arm pacer Jasprit Bumrah has returned to the lineup after being rested in the second Test of the series. He has replaced Prasidh Krishna in the playing XI. Bumrah picked up five wickets in the first match at Leeds. Now, the Indian bowling unit will comprise Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Bumrah.