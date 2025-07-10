ENG vs IND: England Win The Toss And Opt To Bat; Bumrah Back In Playing XI

Hyderabad: The England cricket team won the toss in the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy and opted to bat. Ben Stokes chose to bat after England lost the last Test while bowling first.
Jasprit Bumrah returned to India's playing XI in place of Prasidh Krishna.
Jofra Archer return to Tests after four years
England pace spearhead Jofra Archer has returned to the Test team after a gap of four years. The right-arm pacer last played against India in Ahmedabad in 2021. Archer is playing his second Test at Lord's, and his previous outing at the venue was in the Ashes 2019 when he made his Test debut. He picked up five wickets in the match. Archer has played a total of 13 matches, taking 42 wickets with a bowling average of 31.04.
🚨 Toss and Team Update 🚨— BCCI (@BCCI) July 10, 2025
Bumrah returns to India's playing XI
India's right-arm pacer Jasprit Bumrah has returned to the lineup after being rested in the second Test of the series. He has replaced Prasidh Krishna in the playing XI. Bumrah picked up five wickets in the first match at Leeds. Now, the Indian bowling unit will comprise Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Bumrah.
Anderson-Tendulkar trophy levelled at 1-1
The Anderson-Tendulkar trophy is levelled at 1-1. The series started with England winning the first match with a successful chase of 371. India then bounced back in the next match, beating England by 336 runs. Now, the winner of the third match will gain a 2-1 lead in the series.
India at Lord's
India has played 19 Test matches at the Lord's, winning only three of them. They have lost 12 matches, while four ended in a draw.
Playing XI of both teams
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj