ENG vs IND 3rd Test: Probable Playing XI, Streaming Details, Team’s Record At Lord’s

The Articles take a look at ENG vs IND streaming details, along with playing XI and both teams’ records at Lord’s.

ENG vs IND 3rd Test Lords Live Streaming Details
File Photo: Lords Cricket Ground (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : July 9, 2025 at 3:58 PM IST

Hyderabad: With the series levelled at 1-1, India and England are set to play in the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy. The fixture will start at 3:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 3 PM.

While Shubman Gill will lead the Indian team, Ben Stokes will captain the English outfit. The Indian team is expected to undergo two changes in their playing XI at the iconic venue of Lord’s.

Ace pacer to be included in the Playing XI

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be included in the playing XI in place of Prasidh Krishna. Bumrah was rested in the Edgbaston Test, and captain Gill had stated before the start of the match that the team is giving rest to their key pacer to play him at the Lord’s.

Also, as the pitch will offer assistance for the seamers, Shardul Thakur might replace Nitish Kumar Reddy in the playing XI. Thus, India can go in with four pacers in the lineup, considering they might exploit the green surface friendly for the pace bowlers.

India playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

ENG vs IND live streaming details

When to watch ENG vs IND 3rd Test?

The third Test of the five-match series between India and England will be played from Thursday at Lord’s from 3:30 PM IST.

ENG vs IND 3rd Test live streaming details?

The third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy will be broadcast in India on the Sony Sports Network and streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website. Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 5 will feature English commentary, while Sony Sports Ten 3 will feature Hindi commentary.

India at Lord’s

India’s numbers at the venue don’t instil much confidence, but how they won the last match will do. The team has played 19 matches at the venue, managing to win only three out of them.

Matches played - 19

Won - 3

Lost - 12

Draw - 4

Highest score - 454 vs England, 1990

Lowest score - 42 vs England, 1974

England at Lord's

Matches played - 145

Won - 59

Lost - 35

Draw - 51

