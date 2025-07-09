ENG vs IND 3rd Test: Probable Playing XI, Streaming Details, Team’s Record At Lord’s

Hyderabad: With the series levelled at 1-1, India and England are set to play in the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy. The fixture will start at 3:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 3 PM.
While Shubman Gill will lead the Indian team, Ben Stokes will captain the English outfit. The Indian team is expected to undergo two changes in their playing XI at the iconic venue of Lord’s.
Ace pacer to be included in the Playing XI
India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be included in the playing XI in place of Prasidh Krishna. Bumrah was rested in the Edgbaston Test, and captain Gill had stated before the start of the match that the team is giving rest to their key pacer to play him at the Lord’s.
Also, as the pitch will offer assistance for the seamers, Shardul Thakur might replace Nitish Kumar Reddy in the playing XI. Thus, India can go in with four pacers in the lineup, considering they might exploit the green surface friendly for the pace bowlers.
India playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
ENG vs IND live streaming details
When to watch ENG vs IND 3rd Test?
The third Test of the five-match series between India and England will be played from Thursday at Lord’s from 3:30 PM IST.
𝗟𝗼𝗿𝗱'𝘀 𝗸𝗲 𝗟𝗼𝗿𝗱𝘀! 🙌#TeamIndia's 3 Test wins at Lord’s are their most at any English venue! 👊— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 9, 2025
Will @shubmangill & Co. add one more to the tally? 🤔#ENGvIND 👉 3rd TEST starts THU, JULY 10, 2:30 PM, streaming on JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/D2C5BC0c8T
ENG vs IND 3rd Test live streaming details?
The third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy will be broadcast in India on the Sony Sports Network and streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website. Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 5 will feature English commentary, while Sony Sports Ten 3 will feature Hindi commentary.
India at Lord’s
India’s numbers at the venue don’t instil much confidence, but how they won the last match will do. The team has played 19 matches at the venue, managing to win only three out of them.
Matches played - 19
Won - 3
Lost - 12
Draw - 4
Highest score - 454 vs England, 1990
Lowest score - 42 vs England, 1974
Birmingham 👋— BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2025
London 📍#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/s7sNSbc3VN
England at Lord's
Matches played - 145
Won - 59
Lost - 35
Draw - 51