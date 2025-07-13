ENG vs IND: Why Indian Players Came Up With Applause For English Batter In Lord’s Test?

Hyderabad: The Indian team was seen getting into a heated exchange with the England openers in the late evening drama on Day 3. The tempers flared, and the Indian team were seen getting into a heated verbal exchange with England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley. The Indian team even clapped for Crawley for his antics on the pitch, but that was sarcastic applause.

Why did Indian players come up with sarcastic praise for Crawley?

After both teams posted a total of 387 in their first innings, England came into bat with only few minutes remaining. The Indian team were expected to bowl two overs, but England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett stepped onto the pitch with an aim to waste some time.

Thus, Crawley pulled out of the shot when Bumrah was about to deliver the ball on the fourth delivery. Bumrah gave a cold stare to the bowler, and Gill also gave him an earful from the slips. But the drama doesn’t end there.

On the penultimate delivery, the ball struck the gloves of Crawley, who called out a physio. However, the Indian team didn’t like it much, and the team clapped for the act by the right-handed batter. However, the applause was given in a sarcastic manner.

Ninth instance of teams posting similar scores in the first innings

KL Rahul’s gritty century, combined with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja’s half-centuries, helped the Indian team match England’s total of 387 on Day 3 of the third Test at Lord’s. The occasion marked only the ninth time in the history of Test cricket when both teams have posted identical scores in the first innings. With both teams scoring 387, this has become the fifth-highest such total, and each of the four higher ones has ended in a draw.