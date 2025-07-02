ETV Bharat / sports

ENG vs IND: Yashasvi Jaiswal Misses Out On Shattering Dravid’s record; India 182/3 At Tea

The Indian team got to a solid start in the second Test as they amassed 182/3 by tea, thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s half-century

India vs England second Test
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 87 runs in the first innings of the second Test (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : July 2, 2025 at 8:48 PM IST

Hyderabad: After being invited to bat first, India got to a solid start in the second Test of the five-match series against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. They scored 182/3 by Tea riding on Yashasvi Jaiswal’s knock of 87 runs. Karun Nair played a knock of 31 runs while Shubman Gill was heading towards his half-century. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal grabbed the waves not for breaking any record but for missing it by a close margin.

Yashasvi missed out on overtaking Rahul Dravid

Coming into the match, Yashavsi needed to score 97 runs as he had already scored 1903 runs from 38 innings. With 97 more runs added to his kitty, Jaiswal would have become the fastest Indian batter to score 2000 Test runs, surpassing Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag. Both of the veteran Indian batters had achieved the milestone in 40 innings.

Dravid reached the feat in 1999 while Sehwag achieve the milestone in 2004.

Highest Test score by an Indian opener in Edgbaston

The Indian opener scripted one more record, registering the highest Test score by an Indian opener at Edgbaston with a knock of 87 runs. He overtook Sudhir Naik, who had played a knock of 77 runs in 1974 against England.

Also, it was the 16th 50-plus score for Jaiswal in World Test Championship (WTC) history.

Three changes in India’s playing XI

What surprised many was India resting its star pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the test and also making two other changes in the squad.

Washington Sundar has replaced Sai Sudharsan in the lineup, while Nitish Kumar Reddy has replaced Shardul Thakur. Aakash Deep has come in the place of Bumrah.

After the toss, Gill revealed that the Indian team has rested Bumrah as they want to save him for the next Test against England at Lord's.

"Would've bowled first as well. If there's anything in the wicket, it's in the first day. Three changes - Reddy, Washi and Akash Deep come in. No Bumrah. Just to manage his workload. We did get a good break, and this is an important match for us. But the third Test being at Lord's, we think there'll be more in that pitch, so we'll use him there," he added.

