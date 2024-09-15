ETV Bharat / sports

England vs Australia 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch, Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming Details

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 32 minutes ago

Australia are all set to take on England in the third T20I of the five-match series between the two nations on Sunday at the Old Trafford. The fixture will be a series decider as both teams have won one match each in the series so far.

England vs Australia third T20I
Australia's Matt Short, third right, celebrates catching out England's Phil Salt during the first IT20 cricket match between England and Australia. (AP)

Manchester (England): Australia will square off against England in the third match of the ongoing five-match T20I series between the two sides. The fixture will be played at the iconic Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. It will be a high-stake battle as both the teams have won one fixture each so far in the series and the winner of the match will seal the series win.

Australia batted first in the series opener and posted 179 on the scoreboard courtesy of a half-century from Travis Head. Liam Livingstone scalped three wickets for the English side. In response, England were skittled out on 151 thanks to three wickets from Sean Abbott. Australia took a 1-0 lead in the series with a 28-run triumph.

The hosts bounced back in the second match to level the terms. Jake Fraser-McGurk slammed a fifty for Australia and the team amassed a total of 191. But, England hunted down the target with ease courtesy of Liam Livingstone’s sensational knock of 44 runs.

Here are the details for the third T20I between Australia and England

When is the Australia vs England third T20I will be played?

The series decider between England and Australia will be played on Sunday from 7 PM IST.

Where is the Australia vs England third T20I to be played?

The third T20I between England and Australia will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, England.

Where will the Australia vs England third T20I telecast will be shown in India?

The Australia vs England third T20I will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network in India

Where can the Australia vs England third T20I will be live-streamed in India?

The third T20I between the two countries can be streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

