England vs Australia: Harry Brook Shatters Alastair Cook’s Long-Standing Record With A Century In Third ODI

Chester-le-street (England): England’s stand-in captain Harry Brook hit his maiden ODI ton in a rain-affected third ODI against Australia. His knock helped the team script a 46-run victory via the Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method. Brook’s knock helped England survive in the five-match series and Australia’s lead was trimmed to 2-1.

With his scintillating knock, Brook became the youngest England captain to smash an ODI century at the age of just 25 years and 215 days. The right-handed batter was leading the side in the absence of Jose Buttler who has a right calf injury.

Chasing a target of 305, England were reduced to 11/2 but the 25-year-old started delivering a counter-attack. He scored 110 runs laced with 13 boundaries and two sixes. Brook helped the English side turn the tide of the match by carving a 156-run stand for the third wicket along with Will Jacks.

England were well ahead of the DLS score when the rain interrupted the match in the 38th over and so won the fixture by 46 runs. With his century, Brook surpassed Alastair Cook’s 13-year-old record of being the youngest England captain to hit an ODI century. Cook had smashed an ODI century at the age of 26.

Also, Australia’s winning streak of 14 matches in the ODIs came to an end with a defeat. In the third ODI. Alex Carey shone with the bat for the visitors scoring unbeaten 77 runs from 65 balls and played a pivotal role in the team posting 304/7 on the scoreboard.