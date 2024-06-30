As Rohit, Virat Sign Off In Style, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj, Gambhir Hail India’s T20 World Cup 2024 Triumph

Bridgetown (Barbados): Two of Indian cricket's all-time greats, skipper Rohit Sharma and Veteran batter Virat Kohli, announced their retirement from T20 Internationals cricket after playing monumental roles in the team's second World Cup Title conquest in the format here.

Kohli, who scored a sensible 76-run to hold India's innings together in the seven-run win over South Africa, was adjudged as the 'Player of the Match' in the finals and announced his retirement during the post-match presentation chat.

"This was my last T20 World Cup and this is exactly what we wanted to achieve. This is my last T20 game playing for India, my last World Cup I was going to play. This was our aim. We wanted to win an ICC tournament, we wanted to lift the cup. This was an open secret, it was not something that I was not going to announce if we'd lost," Kohli said when asked to confirm he was retiring.

A couple of hours later, India's World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma declared his decision saying ""That was my last game as well. There is no better time to say goodbye to this format. This is what I wanted to do. win the Cup and say (goodbye," Rohit said even as the reporters in Barbados urged him to carry on playing the format.

As both Rohit and Kohli announced their retirement and India clinched their second T20 World Cup title, many former cricketers including India's most successful captain MS Dhoni, Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, BCCI secretary Jay Shah and many others reacted to their decision which came right after India emerged triumphant in the finals and lifted the World Cup Trophy together for the first time in their careers.

India's first T20 World champion skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni led the chorus of former and current cricketers, hailing Rohit Sharma's men for regaining the trophy after 17 long years.

"WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS 2024. My heart rate was up, well done on being calm, having self-belief and doing what you guys did (sic)," Dhoni wrote on Instagram.

"From all the Indians back home and everywhere in the world a big thank you for bringing the World Cup Home.CONGRATULATIONS.areeee thanks for the priceless birthday gift," Dhoni added.

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar also took to social media to express his delight on India's achievement, saying the country has now got a fourth star', following two 50-over World Cup wins in 1983 and 2011 as well as the historic triumph in the inaugural 2007 World T20.