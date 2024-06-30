ETV Bharat / sports

As Rohit, Virat Sign Off In Style, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj, Gambhir Hail India’s T20 World Cup 2024 Triumph

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jun 30, 2024, 7:26 AM IST

Updated : Jun 30, 2024, 8:21 AM IST

An emotional outpouring followed as former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuvraj Singh, and Gautam Gambhir have praised and congratulated skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team for clinching the second T20 World Cup trophy for India and ending the 11-year ICC title drought.

India's players celebrate with the winners' trophy after winning against South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (AP)

Bridgetown (Barbados): Two of Indian cricket's all-time greats, skipper Rohit Sharma and Veteran batter Virat Kohli, announced their retirement from T20 Internationals cricket after playing monumental roles in the team's second World Cup Title conquest in the format here.

Kohli, who scored a sensible 76-run to hold India's innings together in the seven-run win over South Africa, was adjudged as the 'Player of the Match' in the finals and announced his retirement during the post-match presentation chat.

"This was my last T20 World Cup and this is exactly what we wanted to achieve. This is my last T20 game playing for India, my last World Cup I was going to play. This was our aim. We wanted to win an ICC tournament, we wanted to lift the cup. This was an open secret, it was not something that I was not going to announce if we'd lost," Kohli said when asked to confirm he was retiring.

A couple of hours later, India's World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma declared his decision saying ""That was my last game as well. There is no better time to say goodbye to this format. This is what I wanted to do. win the Cup and say (goodbye," Rohit said even as the reporters in Barbados urged him to carry on playing the format.

As both Rohit and Kohli announced their retirement and India clinched their second T20 World Cup title, many former cricketers including India's most successful captain MS Dhoni, Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, BCCI secretary Jay Shah and many others reacted to their decision which came right after India emerged triumphant in the finals and lifted the World Cup Trophy together for the first time in their careers.

India's first T20 World champion skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni led the chorus of former and current cricketers, hailing Rohit Sharma's men for regaining the trophy after 17 long years.

"WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS 2024. My heart rate was up, well done on being calm, having self-belief and doing what you guys did (sic)," Dhoni wrote on Instagram.

"From all the Indians back home and everywhere in the world a big thank you for bringing the World Cup Home.CONGRATULATIONS.areeee thanks for the priceless birthday gift," Dhoni added.

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar also took to social media to express his delight on India's achievement, saying the country has now got a fourth star', following two 50-over World Cup wins in 1983 and 2011 as well as the historic triumph in the inaugural 2007 World T20.

Every star added to the Team India jersey inspires our nation's starry-eyed children to move one step closer to their dreams. India gets the 4th star, our second in T20WC, he wrote on 'X'.

"Hailing Rohit Sharma's captaincy and the contributions of the other squad members, Tendulkar said, What can one say about Rohit Sharma? Superb captaincy! To put the 2023 ODI World Cup loss behind and to keep all our players motivated towards the T20 World Cup is commendable," Sachin added in his post on X.

"WE ARE ONE. Wishing #TeamIndia all the very best for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Final against South Africa! Show your strength, skill, and spirit on the field and bring home the trophy!," wrote Jay Shah on his X handle.

"We are champions!," rejoiced by ace spinner and 2011 World Cup winner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble wrote, Congratulations team India! Wonderful victory." YEH MERA INDIA. WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS. SO PROUD OF YOU GUYS. (This is my India. We are the champions, so proud of you guys.), wrote former spinner Harbhajan Singh.

An ambassador for the T20 World Cup in the Americas, Yuvraj Singh individually praised all the key members of the side.

"You did it, boys! @hardikpandya7 you're a hero! @Jaspritbumrah93 what an over to bring India back into the game! Extremely ecstatic for @ImRo45's great captaincy under pressure! @imVkohli #Rahul Dravid and the whole team indiavssa #ICCT20WorldCup2024, he wrote.

"Well played @akshar2026 @IamShivamDube. koi reh to nahi gaya ! Oh, @surya_14kumar what a catch under pressure," Yuvraj added, wondering if he mistakenly did not leave out anyone.

Hero of two T20 World Cup finals and India's would-be coach Gautam Gambhir wrote, "CHAMPIONS!"

