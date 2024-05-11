End Of An Era: Legendary Pacer James Anderson Confirms Retirement From Test Cricket

New Delhi: Veteran England pacer James Anderson on Saturday confirmed the date of his retirement from Test cricket through an Instagram post. He will play his final Test match for England in July in the first red-ball of the summer.

England will play their first test of the summer against the West Indies, starting July 10 at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. The 41-year-old kicked off his Test career in 2003 against Zimbabwe and has come a long way since his debut in international cricket and will hang up his boots after a prolonged 21 years of Test career.

Anderson took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Hi everyone. Just a note to say that the first Test of the summer at Lord’s will be my last Test. It’s been an incredible 20 years representing my country, playing the game I’ve loved since I was a kid. I’m going to miss walking out for England so much. But I know the time is right to step aside and let others realise their dreams just like I got to, because there is no greater feeling."

"I couldn’t have done it without the love and support of Daniella, Lola, Ruby and my parents. A huge thank you to them. Also, thank you to the players and coaches who have made this the best job in the world. I’m excited for the new challenges that lie ahead, as well as filling my days with even more golf. Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years, it’s always meant a lot, even if my face often doesn’t show it. See you at the Test, Go well Jimmy x," he added.

Anderson, currently holding the record for the most wickets by a fast bowler in Test cricket, recently achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first pacer and third bowler globally to claim 700 Test wickets. This feat was accomplished during the fifth and final Test match against India at Dharamshala in March, joining the elite company of legendary spinners Muthiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708).

The 41-year-old's exceptional record against India, both at home and away, is noteworthy. With 149 wickets in just 39 matches at an average of 25.48, including six five-wicket hauls, he leads the chart for most wickets against India by any bowler in Test cricket. Surpassing Courtney Walsh's tally of 43 wickets, Anderson also holds the record for the most Test wickets (44) in India. This milestone was achieved in his 187th red-ball match, a testament to his enduring 21-year career, and notably, his seventh Test tour to India.

The partnership between Anderson and his compatriot Stuart Broad (604) is akin to a fairytale. Together, they claimed 1039 wickets in 138 Tests while playing for England, with Anderson contributing 537 wickets and Broad 502. Broad's retirement from Test cricket after Ashes 2023 marked the end of an illustrious era in English fast bowling, as neither he nor Anderson will feature in the team's bowling attack anymore.

In addition to his Test prowess, Anderson also holds the record for the most wickets for England in the ODI format, with 269 scalps in 194 games. Following England's disappointing performance at the 2015 World Cup, he did not participate in white-ball cricket for the national team. While his T20 contributions are less prominent, playing only 19 matches and taking 18 wickets at an average of 30, Anderson's determination and resilience continue to shine through in Test cricket.

Most wickets in Test cricket:

800 - Muttiah Muralitharan

708 - Shane Warne

700* - James Anderson

619 - Anil Kumble

604 - Stuart Broad

Most Wickets for England in ODI Cricket

269- James Anderson

234- Darren Gough

199- Adil Rashid

178- Stuart Broad

173- Chris Woakes