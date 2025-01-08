Elon Musk’s Father Confirms His Son’s Desire To Buy Liverpool Football Club

Hyderabad: Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk has confirmed that his son is interested in buying the English football club Liverpool FC. His father confirmed the intent of Elon to buy the club but didn’t claim any immediate acquisition.

"I can't comment on that. They'll raise the price. When pressed on whether his son would want to buy Liverpool, Musk added: "Oh, yes. But that doesn't mean he's buying it. He would like to yes, obviously. Anybody would want to - so would I." he stated to Times Radio.

The Reds are currently owned by Fenway Sports Group (FSG). Although the club has not expressed interest in selling the club, they have accepted external investments in the past. Two years back, FSG sold a minority stake to U.S.-based Dynasty Equity but an FSG spokesperson dismissed the claims back then.

Liverpool is valued at at £4.3 billion by Forbes. Elon’s net worth is estimated at £343 billion. Liverpool FC, one of the most successful teams in the English Premier League has an illustrious trophy cabinet. Liverpool have won two Champions League titles, 19 EPL titles, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups.

In the ongoing season, Liverpool are at the top of the points table with 46 points from 19 fixtures. They are six points ahead of the second-placed Arsenal in the points table. Nottingham Forest is in the third position while Chelsea is at the fourth position.