Ellyse Perry Scripts History, Owns 3 Records Including Fastest Century By Any Batter Against India

Brisbane: Australia star all-rounder Ellyse Perry scripted history as she claimed three major records to her name during the second ODI against India at the Allan Border Field here on Sunday, December 8, 2024.

Perry's 72-ball century is the fastest for any batter in an ODI against India. Perry scored 105 runs off 75 balls with the help of seven fours and six maximums.

Ellyse Perry became the first cricketer to complete a double of 7,000 runs and 300 wickets in international cricket history. She currently has scored 7,080 runs and has taken 330 wickets across formats at the international level. The 34-year-old has amassed 4,064 runs in ODIs, 2,088 runs in T20Is and 928 runs in Tests. She also picked up 126 win T20Is, 165 in ODIs and 39 wickets in Tests.

Apart from this, Ellyse Perry became the Australian with most sixes in Women's ODI cricket. She surpassed former skipper Meg Lanning's tally of 40 sixes and currently has 42 sixes in Women's ODIs to her name.

In the innings, Perry also completed her 4,000 runs in women's ODI cricket and became the only fourth Australian women to achieve this remarkable feat after Belinda Clark, who tops the list with 4,844 runs, followed by Karen Rolton (4,814), and Meg Lanning (4,602).

Apart from Ellyse Perry, rising sensation Georgia Voll scored her maiden ODI hundred. Their centuries helped the Australian side to post their highest-ever team total in Women's ODI cricket. A real walloping of the Indian bowling as Australia end their innings with 371 runs.