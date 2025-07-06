Eight Centuries In Single Test: Know About Players And Teams Who Achieved These Unique Feat

Hyderabad: Leading the team over the finish line depends on the performance of both the batters and the bowlers. However, batters played a key role as they could provide a launchpad for the team to capitalise on for the bowlers and secure a victory. Thus, scoring a hundred in a Test match becomes a special feat for the batters, and on a few occasions, multiple batters from both teams score centuries in a single fixture.

However, there have been only two occasions when a Test match witnessed eight hundreds, and the article takes a look at the Test fixtures with the most centuries.

West Indies vs South Africa (2005)

The fourth and final Test of the series between West Indies and South Africa witnessed a total of eight tons in the match. South Africa won the series 4-0, but the last match saw an unusual occurrence as there were eight centuries scored in the match. Batting first, South Africa declared the innings at 588/6 as Ashwell Prince (131), Jacques Kallis (147), Graeme Smith (126) and AB de Villiers (114).

File Photo: Jacques Kallis (AFP)

In response, West Indies posted 747 on the scoreboard thanks to the centuries from Dwayne Bravo (107), Shivnarine Chanderpaul (127), Ramnaresh Sarwan (127) and Chris Gayle (317).

File Photo: Chris Gayle (AFP)

South Africa scored 127/1 in the second innings and the match ended in a draw.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (2013)

The two-match Test series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh was special for the former for two reasons. They won the series by 1-0, and the first Test of the series became the match with the most centuries, along with the West Indies vs South Africa 2005 clash.

File Photo: Kumar Sangakkara (AFP)

The first Test of the series included eight centuries, and both teams scored high totals. Batting first, Sri Lanka declared their innings on 570/4 as Kumar Sangakkara (142), Lahiru Thirimanne (155*) and Dinesh Chandimal (116*). Bangladesh racked up 638 in response as Mohammad Ashraful (190), Mushfiqur Rahim (200) and Nasir Hossain (100). Sri Lanka posted 335/4 declared in their second innings with Tillakaratne Dilshan (126) and Kumar Sangakkara (105) scoring hundreds.

Most hundreds in a Test innings

Two test innings has witnessed most hundreds (5) in the red-ball history. The Test match between Australia vs West Indies was won by the former and their mammoth performance of posting 758/8 declared in the 1st innings was the cause of the victory. Colin McDonald (127), Neil Harvey (204), Keith Miller (109), Ron Archer (128) and Richie Benaud (121) scored centuries for the team and helped them secure a win.

They bundled out the opposition on 357 and 319 in the match.

The second instance came in the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match in August 2001 in an Asian Test Championship fixture. Pakistan posted 546/3 declared and wrapped up on 134 and 148 in the encounter. During their innings of 546/3, Saeed Anwar (101), Taufeeq Umar (104), Inzamam-ul-Haq (105), Mohammad Yousuf (102*) and Abdul Razzaq (110*). Thus, it was the only second instance in a Test innings which involved five hundreds.