Ee Sala Cup Namdu: RCB Fans Celebrate Like Never Before Following Franchise's Maiden IPL Title Triumph

Fireworks light up the sky over the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ( AFP )

Bengaluru: The night of June 3 turned into a festival of lights after fans stepped on the streets in huge numbers to celebrate the beloved franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title win after 18 years.

RCB scripted history by thrashing spirited Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the title clash of the 18th season of the cash-rich league to bring the trophy home for the first time in 18 years.

Bengaluru chiselled out a flawless blueprint to lift the trophy after posting 190/9 on the board. RCB bowlers hunted in packs, took wickets at regular intervals and conjured a six-run triumph to get their hands on the famed title. Krunal Pandya's spell 2/17 proved to be a match-winning spell.

Fans at the BGS Ground in Bengaluru danced in jubilation to celebrate the triumph of their team and icon Virat Kohli's dream to win the title getting fulfil. Kalaburagi's sky was covered in fireworks as the city erupted in joy and painted itself red.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah summed up the collective emotion as he wrote on X: "From electrifying performances to unshakable spirit, this triumph has ignited the pride of Karnataka and thrilled fans across the world."