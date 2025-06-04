ETV Bharat / sports

‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ Echoes Across Bengaluru After RCB Win

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have finally lifted their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy, bringing an end to an 18-season-long wait. In a thrilling final held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, RCB defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs, sparking massive celebrations across Bengaluru.

Batting first, RCB posted a total of 190 for 9. Virat Kohli anchored the innings with a steady 43 off 35 balls, while PBKS bowlers Arshdeep Singh (3/40) and Kyle Jamieson (3/48) kept the contest tight. Chasing 191, PBKS put up a strong fight but were eventually restricted to 184 for 7. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/38) and Krunal Pandya (2/17) delivered key overs at the death, sealing a hard-earned victory for RCB.

This win marks a historic moment for the franchise and its loyal fan base. Virat Kohli, who has been the face of RCB for over a decade, expressed deep emotion after the match. “This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team. I've given this team my youth, prime, and experience. Tried to win it every season, gave it everything I could,” he said.

Back home in Bengaluru, fans erupted in joy as the final moments unfolded. Streets across the city--from Indiranagar and Koramangala to MG Road and Church Street-- were packed with jubilant supporters. People waved RCB flags, burst crackers, and chanted slogans, turning the city into a sea of red and gold. Strangers embraced, music blared from loudspeakers, and the popular chant "Ee Sala Cup Namde" echoed late into the night.