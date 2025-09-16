ETV Bharat / sports

ED Summons Robin Uthappa, Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood In Online Betting App Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former cricketers Robin Uthappa and Yuvraj Singh, and actor Sonu Sood for questioning in an alleged illegal online betting app-linked money laundering case, officials said Tuesday.

Uthappa (39), Singh (43) and Sood (52) have been asked to depose during the next week and get recorded their statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case linked to a platform named 1xBet, the officials said. While Uthappa has been asked to depose on September 22, Singh has been called on September 23 followed by Sood on September 24, they said.

The federal probe agency has questioned former cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan over the last few weeks as part of this investigation. It also has recorded the statement of former TMC MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty in this case on Monday.