New Update On IPL 2025; This Country Might Host Remainder Of The Tournament

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has suspended the IPL 2025 with 16 games of the tournament yet to be played. The tournament was suspended for an indefinite period due to the escalating conflict between India and Pakistan. The BCCI will aim to schedule the remainder of the tournament in country but England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has stepped in as the potential hosts.
ECB chief executive Richard Gould said that the ECB will be willing to help BCCI if needed
“We will help our counterparts at the BCCI where we can,” he was quoted as saying by English media outlet Mail Online.
The initial postponement of the tournament is for one week considering the safety of the players and all stakeholders involved.
Earlier, former England captain Michael Vaughan had suggested that IPL can be completed in UK before the start of the Test series between India and England from June 20.
I wonder if it’s possible to finish the IPL in the UK .. We have all the venues and the Indian players can then stay on for the Test series .. Just a thought ?— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 9, 2025
The timing of the remaining matches presents a significant challenge. Hosting the competition before the start of the India tour would require agreements between the BCCI, ECB, and English venues which might present a complicated scenario considering domestic cricket schedules.
While conveying their decision to suspend the league, the BCCI also made a strong statement of national solidarity.
"At this critical juncture, the BCCI stands firmly with the nation. We express our solidarity with the government of India, the armed forces and the people of our country,” the release stated.
“The Board salutes the bravery, courage, and selfless service of our armed forces, whose heroic efforts under Operation Sindoor continue to protect and inspire the nation, as they lead a resolute response to the recent terrorist attack and the unwarranted aggression by Pakistan's armed forces."