New Update On IPL 2025; This Country Might Host Remainder Of The Tournament

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has suspended the IPL 2025 with 16 games of the tournament yet to be played. The tournament was suspended for an indefinite period due to the escalating conflict between India and Pakistan. The BCCI will aim to schedule the remainder of the tournament in country but England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has stepped in as the potential hosts.

ECB chief executive Richard Gould said that the ECB will be willing to help BCCI if needed

“We will help our counterparts at the BCCI where we can,” he was quoted as saying by English media outlet Mail Online.

The initial postponement of the tournament is for one week considering the safety of the players and all stakeholders involved.