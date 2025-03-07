ECB Considering Ben Stokes As Captaincy Option In White-Ball Cricket After Jos Buttler

London: England’s Test skipper Ben Stokes is considered for the role of white-ball captain by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). According to a report by PTI, ECB are considering the option of Ben Stokes taking over the limited-overs captaincy.

ECB’s director of men’s cricket, Rob Key, has also emphasised the same, which hints at the same possibility.

"I think nothing's off the table really. You look at every single option, and you think, right, what is the best thing to do? How is that going to impact on other things?. "Ben Stokes is one of the best captains I've ever seen. So it would be stupid not to look at him. It's just the knock-on effect of what that means,” Key was quoted saying in ESPNCricinfo.

"He's an unbelievably good tactician, which we've seen in Test cricket, but he's a leader of men. He's someone who gets the best out of people. He's someone that, when the pressure is really on, he's able to throw a blanket around the players and actually say, 'no, no, this is the way forward. Keep going with it.”

The England all-rounder is currently recovering from the injury with the England Lions training group. He is expected to be fully fit for the summer for the English club Durham. England have lost 10 out of 11 ODIs under the coaching of Brendon McCullum. However, his red-ball record boasts stellar numbers. England have won 22 out of 35 Tests under his guidance.

England will square off against India and Australia in a crucial Test series this year and then would play an ODI series against West Indies (May-June), South Africa, Ireland and New Zealand.