ECB Announces Schedule For Test Series, India Eyeing To End 17-Year Drought

Hyderabad: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have announced the schedule of the five-match Test series between India and England. ECB released the home summer schedule for the next season which includes the fixtures for the series. The first Test of the series will be played shortly after the World Test Championship 2023-25 final. The series opener will commence on June 20.

London, Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford and the Oval are the venues for the fixtures in the Test series. Notably, India will be touring England for the first time for a bilateral Test series since the 2021-22 tour. India were leading the series by 2-1 under the captaincy of Virat Kohli but the final Test was rescheduled to 2022. England won the series and it ended with a scoreline of 2-2.

ECB’s Chief Executive Officer, Richard Gould hoped that it would be an exciting series between two mighty forces in the cricket world.

“India touring is always a big draw and a highlight of any cricket summer. The last Men’s Test series here was a nail-biter and I’m sure next year’s clash will be just as exciting, while our women’s series are always fiercely competitive. I’m delighted we’ll also be welcoming both West Indies teams back again for white ball series, following this year’s Men’s Test series," Gould said.

India vs England Test Series Schedule

1st Test: June 20-24 - Headingley, Leeds 2nd Test: July 2-6 - Edgbaston, Birmingham 3rd Test: July 10-14 - Lord’s, London 4thTest: July 23-27 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester 5th Test: July 31-August 4 - The Kia Oval, London

India women will also lock horns with the English side for five T20Is and three ODIs.