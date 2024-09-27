East Bengal FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch EBFC vs FCG Match Live In India?

Hyderabad: The East Bengal FC will lock horns with FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Friday, September 27, 2024.

Following back-to-back defeats, the East Bengal FC will be aiming to get back on the winning track when they play in front of their home crowd on Friday. On the other hand, formidable FC Goa would look to register their first win of the ongoing season of the ISL.

The Red & Gold Brigade lost their campaign opener 0-1 to Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC and then fell 1-2 to Kerala Blasters in the second game. Meanwhile, FC Goa are coming off a 1-1 draw against Mohammedan SC and a 1-2 loss against Jamshedpur FC

Goa have a tremendous head-to-head record against East Bengal, having emerged victorious five times in eight games while the latter side has won only once, and the two matches have ended in a draw.

East Bengal Vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details

When is East Bengal Vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 match?

The East Bengal Vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on September 27, Friday at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the East Bengal Vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 match?

The East Bengal Vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 match can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. The live telecast of the football match will be done on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.

East Bengal Vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 Full Squads:

East Bengal FC: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Debjit Majumder, Hijazi Maher, Lalchungnunga, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Nishu Kumar, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamad Rakip, Provat Lakra, Souvik Chakrabarti, Saul Crespo, Jeakson Singh, Madih Talal, Vishnu P.V., Sayan Banerjee, Aman C.K., Tanmay Das, Shyamal Besra, Cleiton Silva, Dimitrios Diamantakos, David Lalhlansanga, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar

FC Goa: Arshdeep Singh, Lara Sharma, Laxmikant Kattimani, Hrithik Tiwari, Sandesh Jhingan, Odei Onaindia, Muhammad Hamad, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Jay Gupta, Aakash Sangwan, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D’Cunha, Carl McHugh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Sahil Tavora, Rowllin Borges, Muhammad Nemil, Brison Fernandes, Boris Singh, Borja Herrera, Dejan Drazic, Iker Guarrotxena, Mohammad Yasir, Udanta Singh, Armando Sadiku, Devendra Murgaokar