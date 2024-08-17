ETV Bharat / sports

Watch | Does Bajrang Punia Really Trampled The 'Tiranga' With His Feet While Receiving Vinesh?

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Updated : 23 hours ago

Vinesh Phogat arrived in Delhi on Saturday and received a heartwarming welcome for performing exceptionally well. Her fellow Indian wrestlers, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, were present at the Delhi airport to receive her and were seen crying bitterly. However, while returning to her home, Bajrang Punia got into trouble when he was seen standing on a 'tricolour' poster.

Vinesh Phogat arrived in Delhi on Saturday and received a heartwarming welcome for performing exceptionally well. Her fellow Indian wrestlers, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, were present at the Delhi airport to receive her and were seen crying bitterly. However, while returning to her home, Bajrang Punia got into trouble when he was seen standing on a 'tricolour' poster.
Hyderabad: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia is getting heavily criticised after he was spotted Trampling 'Tiranga' while returning to his fellow wrestler Vinesh Phogat's home following her reception at the Delhi airport -- Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday, August 17.

Vinesh received a grand welcome upon her arrival at the Delhi Airport as she arrived at the home country without a medal after Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) dismissed her appeal to award her a joint silver medal in women's 50kg freestyle wrestling event at the Paris Olympics 2024 following her disqualification from the gold medal match.

Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics bronze medalist's Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia were present to welcome the 29-year-old on the occasion. Amid the rousing reception for the Vinesh, Bajrang landed in a huge controversy after he was caught standing on 'Tiranga' poster.

In a video, Bajrang Punia was seen standing on the bonnet of the car where a 'Tiranga' poster was prominently displayed. Punia was managing the crowd and the media when he inadvertently stepped on the 'Tiranga' poster.

After the video went viral on social media, the netizens slammed the Indian wrestler for disrespecting Indian flag. It could be unintentional as he was busy managing the crowd and media as the car was trying to navigate way out of the airport through the dense crowd. However, netizens criticised him what they perceived as disrespectful act towards the Indian national flag.

