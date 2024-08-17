Watch | Does Bajrang Punia Really Trampled The 'Tiranga' With His Feet While Receiving Vinesh?

Hyderabad: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia is getting heavily criticised after he was spotted Trampling 'Tiranga' while returning to his fellow wrestler Vinesh Phogat's home following her reception at the Delhi airport -- Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday, August 17.
Vinesh received a grand welcome upon her arrival at the Delhi Airport as she arrived at the home country without a medal after Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) dismissed her appeal to award her a joint silver medal in women's 50kg freestyle wrestling event at the Paris Olympics 2024 following her disqualification from the gold medal match.
Bajrang Punia. Neeraj Chopra.— Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) August 17, 2024
Their different ways of treating the Indian tricolour 🇮🇳 show who is the real champion, true patriot, and superior sportsperson. #Haryana pic.twitter.com/6ukJOCwYQg
Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics bronze medalist's Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia were present to welcome the 29-year-old on the occasion. Amid the rousing reception for the Vinesh, Bajrang landed in a huge controversy after he was caught standing on 'Tiranga' poster.
In a video, Bajrang Punia was seen standing on the bonnet of the car where a 'Tiranga' poster was prominently displayed. Punia was managing the crowd and the media when he inadvertently stepped on the 'Tiranga' poster.
Bajrang Punia, who once proudly carried the Indian flag at the Olympics in 2020, is now seen disrespecting the Tiranga.— Sumiran Komarraju (@SumiranKV) August 17, 2024
This is what happens when you're under the toxic influence of the Anti-National #CONgress. pic.twitter.com/DpatDjBhDd
After the video went viral on social media, the netizens slammed the Indian wrestler for disrespecting Indian flag. It could be unintentional as he was busy managing the crowd and media as the car was trying to navigate way out of the airport through the dense crowd. However, netizens criticised him what they perceived as disrespectful act towards the Indian national flag.
Shame on Bajrang Punia For Insulting National Flag.!!😡😡#CongressInsultTiranga pic.twitter.com/lMwwBI9w9M— Shekhar Chahal ( HINDU )🚩 (@ModifiedShekhar) August 17, 2024
खबरदार! Dont condemn Bajrang Punia for stepping on Tiranga or you'll be called Sanghi Bigot! He's great POLITICAL wrestler who refused to give Doping Test.— BhikuMhatre (@MumbaichaDon) August 17, 2024
And had Vinesh shred those 100 gm tears before, she wouldn't have been disqualified for overweight. pic.twitter.com/VZUwt5FlCJ
ये हैं कांग्रेस के नेता आदरणीय खिलाड़ी @BajrangPunia जी ये गाड़ी के बोनट पर पोस्टर में चिपकाया हुआ देश का तिरंगे को अपने पैरों से कुचल रहे हैं— Suresh pal (@Sureshpal_IND) August 17, 2024
पुनिया जी आप खुशी से चुनाव लड़िए देश के किसी भी लोगों को कोई दिक्कत नही है आप स्वतंत्र है
लेकिन यह मत भूलिए की आपके पैर के नीचे तिरंगा। pic.twitter.com/uqJFKXjlOM
Read More