Brothers From The Same Family Formed A Kabaddi Team In Chikkodi

Chikkodi (Belgavi): Brothers from the same family have achieved remarkable things in the field of sport just by forming a kabaddi team amongst themselves and attracting everyone's attention.

A family named 'Durgi' from Shinal village in Athani taluka of Chikkodi subdivision has grabbed the limelight and have also become an inspiration to the other athletes. The brothers who were raised in extreme poverty have now made a mark as Kabaddi players.

Hundreds of medals and awards in the house

Hundreds of medals, awards won in kabaddi matches in the various districts of the state cover the entire house. The Durgi brothers often stun opponents with their gameplay. They have won most of the competitions they have participated in with their brilliant raiding and catching.

Whenever they participate in the Kabaddi tournaments, many people flock to attend the match. Also, they often win the competitions held across the district. Locals say that it is a matter of pride for the family as the team have their own fan base.

The team of 12 people share a brotherhood amongst them, and that is one of the reasons behind their success. Mainly their team includes Kumar, Balesh, Kiran, Praveen, Ranveer, Sanju, Abhishek, Sachin, Birappa, Ganesh, Chaitan and Vinayak. Everyone has their own sports knowledge and skills.

Kabaddi athlete Balesh Durgi said that the harmony between us helps us to get recognition from everywhere.

"As a result of the harmony and love between all our brothers, we are recognized everywhere today. Our uncles and elder brothers have been promoting the sport of kabaddi since the beginning. We were very impressed when we saw them playing then. We are happy to adopt that as a habit. Wherever we go, people recognize us and speak words of admiration. We have good relationships with sports lovers all over the state. Also, wherever there are competitions, we get information immediately. Due to the convenience of transportation, we are able to participate in all the competitions and win," he said happily.

Another athlete Sanju Durgi said, "As a result of our hard work and involvement in this game of Kabaddi, today the entire state is talking about us. As brothers from the same family, we are very devoted to the sport of Kabaddi. Therefore, many who have seen our game are patting us on the back. Without anyone's help, without the government's assistance, we are trying to save and develop Kabaddi in the rural areas on our own strength. We have been able to become so talented in sports due to the guidance and support of our teachers," he said.

Kabadddi has become famous after cricket these days and is making a mark in this sport, in not easy these days as it requires its own hard work, time management, physical effort and mental health. The commitment of these Durgi brothers to preserve and play the game of Kabaddi, along with mental peace, physical fitness, and enjoying the beauty of nature, is truly exemplary.