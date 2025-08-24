ETV Bharat / sports

Durand Cup 2025: NorthEast United Becomes First Team In 34 Years To Defend Title, Thrashing Diamond Harbour 6-1

Hyderabad: NorthEast United thrashed debutants Diamond Harbour in the final of the Durand Cup 2025 by 6-1 to defend the title and become the first team in the last 34 years to win two successive titles. East Bengal were the last team to win successive titles when they won the Durand Cup on a trot from 1989 to 1991.

NorthEast United dominated the proceedings after a few exchanges between both sides early in the match. They gained a 2-0 lead in the first half and gained complete control after that, leaving no room for the opponents to claw their way back into the game.

NorthEast United’s 6-1 win

Asheer Akhtar opened the flow of goals for NorthEast in the 30th minute, and Parthib Gogoi doubled it with another goal in the 46th minute of the match. Thoi Singh continued the team’s dominance with a brilliant strike in the 50th minute. Luka Majcen pulled back one goal for the Diamond Harbour in the 68th minute.

Spanish players Jairo Samperio and Andy Rodriguez added two more goals for the Highlanders in the 81st and 85th minutes, respectively. Alaaeddine Ajaraie stuck the final nail in the coffin, scoring the sixth goal for the team in the stoppage time with a penalty stroke.

The Moroccan footballer won the Golden Ball and the Golden Boot awards with eight goals throughout the tournament.