Durand Cup 2024 : Mohun Bagan Beats Punjab FC In Sudden Death, Advance Into Semi-Final Of Tournament

Jamshedpur: Mohun Bagan kept their title defence alive in the Durand Cup 2024 on Friday beating Punjab FC in sudden death in the quarterfinal of the tournament. The Mariners emerged triumphant by 6-5 in a battle that saw both the teams giving a tough fight to each other. Both the team locked horns at the JRD Sports Complex Stadium, Jamshedpur and the scoreline was 3-3 by the end of the regulation time. With no extra time available, the match went into penalties.

Punjab were heading by 4-3 after the first four spot kicks but they lost momentum when it mattered the most. However, Ivan hit the post after that while Stewart scored to take the game into sudden death. Both the teams scored in the next two spot kicks but Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith pulled off a stunning save while Aldred scored for the Mariners helping them win the fixture and sail into the semis of the competition. J Cummins, Manvir Singh and G Stewart scored goals for Mohun Bagan in regulation time while E Vidal, F Mrzljak and L Majcen chipped in with one goal each for Punjab FC in the regulation time.

Earlier, Mohun Bagan topped their table in the group stage which included East Bengal, Downtown Heroes and Air Force. The Mariners beat the other two teams but the fixture against East Bengal on August 17 was cancelled due to the ongoing protests around the Kolkata Rape Case. In an extraordinary display of solidarity, the supporters of both teams protested against the accused in the case and police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.