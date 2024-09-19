Dulip Samaraweera Gets 20-Year Ban From Cricket Australia For Misconduct

New Delhi [India]: Former Sri Lanka cricketer Dulip Samaraweera has been slapped with a 20-year ban from Cricket Australia (CA) for inappropriate behaviour while working at Cricket Victoria. Samaraweera will not be allowed to hold any position within CA, the state boards, Big Bash League (BBL), Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) clubs.'

According to ESPNcricinfo, Samaraweera was found to have committed a serious breach of CA's Code of Conduct Commission banning him for 20 years following an investigation from CA's Integrity Department after complaints about his conduct had been made. Samaraweera, who represented Sri Lanka in seven Tests and five ODIs between 1993 and 1995, had a long tenure as an assistant coach for the Victoria women's team and the Melbourne Stars WBBL.

Earlier this year, he was promoted to the senior coaching role for the Victoria women's team. However, he resigned just two weeks into the position after being unable to make a desired staff appointment due to state policies. Separate from this issue, a serious code of conduct breach was reported. Cricket Australia's Commission found that Samaraweera had engaged in inappropriate behaviour, violating section 2.23 of CA's Code of Conduct. This behaviour allegedly involved a player.

Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins issued a statement condemning Samaraweera's actions.

"We strongly support the decision taken by the Code of Conduct Commission today, banning Dulip Samaraweera for 20 years," Cummins said, as per quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"It is our view that the conduct was utterly reprehensible and a betrayal of everything we stand for at Cricket Victoria. The victim in this case has demonstrated incredible strength of character and courage in speaking up. She will continue to receive our ongoing support to allow her to achieve her goals on and off the field," he noted.

"From an organisation perspective, the safety and wellbeing of everyone at Cricket Victoria is paramount. We will not tolerate any behaviour which compromises that position, or our people, and will always support our culture of speaking up," Cummins said.

CA stated that they are "committed to providing a safe environment for all players and employees and the welfare of those subjected to mistreatment is paramount."