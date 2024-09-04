Duleep Trophy 2024: Schedule, Fixtures, Updated Squads And All You Need To Know

Hyderabad: The 61st edition Duleep Trophy 2024, which marks the beginning of the India's 2024-25 domestic season, is set to commence from September 5, 2024, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.
This season of the Duleep Trophy, established by the BCCI in 1961-62 season, will see a new format, with four 'India' teams instead of the six zone-based teams competing in the tournament. India A, B, C, and D have been chosen by national selectors-led by Ajit Agarkar. Team A will face Team B at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, while Team C will face Team D at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur.
Teams will face each other once in a four-day First-Class match as part of the round-robin group stage, with a total of six matches to be played. Each team will play three matches, and the tournament winner will be crowned based on who has the most points.
History behind the name of Duleep Trophy 2024
Former India cricketer Duleep Singh's name has been given to the red-ball tournament, which marks the start of India's domestic season. He represented India in 1930s and is regarded as one of best batter of his time. He is also renowned for his beautiful batting style.
Participating Teams
In the first season, five teams participated in Duleep Trophy based on the Geographical zones of India - South, North, Central, West, East. However, the last season witnessed six teams in the competing with addition of North East side. Each team will consist of players from the Ranji teams of the region.
From this season there have four teams- India A, India B, India C, India D. The players for each team are selected by BCCI's Senior Mens selection committee.
Squads:
Team A: Shubman Gill (c), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.
Team B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (wk).
Team C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (to miss first round), B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (wk), Sandeep Warrier.
Team D: Shreyas Iyer (c), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (wk), Saurabh Kumar.
*Nitish Kumar Reddy’s participation in the Duleep Trophy is subject to fitness.
Schedule of Duleep Trophy 2024
The start time for all matches on all days will be 9:30 AM IST.
|Date
|Fixture
|Venue
|September 5-8
|Team A vs Team B
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|September 5-8
|Team C vs Team D
|ACA ADCA Ground, Anantapur
|September 12-15
|Team A vs Team D
|Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur
|September 12-15
|Team B vs Team C
|ACA ADCA Ground, Anantapur
|September 19-22
|Team B vs Team D
|ACA ADCA Ground, Anantapur
|September 19-22
|Team A vs Team C
|Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur
|S.NO
|YEAR
|WINNERS
|1
|1961-62
|West Zone
|2
|1962-63
|West Zone
|3
|1963-64
|West Zone & South Zone (shared)
|4
|1964-65
|West Zone
|5
|1965-66
|South Zone
|6
|1966-67
|South Zone
|7
|1967-68
|South Zone
|8
|1968-69
|West Zone
|9
|1969-70
|West Zone
|10
|1970-71
|South Zone
|11
|1971-72
|Central Zone
|12
|1972-73
|West Zone
|13
|1973-74
|Central Zone
|14
|1974-75
|South Zone
|15
|1975-76
|South Zone
|16
|1976-77
|West Zone
|17
|1977-78
|West Zone
|18
|1978-79
|North Zone
|19
|1979-80
|North Zone
|20
|1980-81
|West Zone
|21
|1981-82
|West Zone
|22
|1982-83
|North Zone
|23
|1983-84
|North Zone
|24
|1984-85
|South Zone
|25
|1985-86
|West Zone
|26
|1986-87
|South Zone
|27
|1987-88
|North Zone
|28
|1988-89
|North Zone & West Zone (shared)
|29
|1989-90
|South Zone
|30
|1990-91
|North Zone
|31
|1991-92
|North Zone
|32
|1992-93
|North Zone
|33
|1993-94
|North Zone
|34
|1994-95
|North Zone
|35
|1995-96
|South Zone
|36
|1996-97
|Central Zone
|37
|1997-98
|Central Zone & West Zone (shared)
|38
|1998-99
|Central Zone
|39
|1999-2000
|North Zone
|40
|2000-01
|North Zone
|41
|2001-02
|West Zone
|42
|2002-03
|Elite C
|43
|2003-04
|North Zone
|44
|2004-05
|Central Zone
|45
|2005-06
|West Zone
|46
|2006-07
|North Zone
|47
|2007-08
|North Zone
|48
|2008-09
|West Zone
|49
|2009-10
|West Zone
|50
|2010-11
|South Zone
|51
|2011-12
|East Zone
|52
|2012-13
|East Zone
|53
|2013-14
|North Zone & South Zone (shared)
|54
|2014-15
|Central Zone
|55
|2016-17
|India Blue
|56
|2017-18
|India Red
|57
|2018-19
|India Blue
|58
|2019-20
|India Red
|59
|2022-23
|West Zone
|60
|2023-24
|South Zone