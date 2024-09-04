ETV Bharat / sports

Duleep Trophy 2024: Schedule, Fixtures, Updated Squads And All You Need To Know

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 24 hours ago

India's domestic cricket season for 2024-25 will commence from September 5, 2024, and will be played at two different venues across the country. The Duleep Trophy 2024 will be held in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The first-class cricket tournament will feature four different sides looking to lift the first domestic title of the season.

India's domestic cricket season for 2024-25 will commence from September 5, 2024, and will be played at two different venues across the country. The Duleep Trophy 2024 will be held in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The first-class cricket tournament will feature four different sides looking to lift the first domestic title of the season.
Cheteshwar Pujara,Greater Noida,Duleep Trophy (IANS)

Hyderabad: The 61st edition Duleep Trophy 2024, which marks the beginning of the India's 2024-25 domestic season, is set to commence from September 5, 2024, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

This season of the Duleep Trophy, established by the BCCI in 1961-62 season, will see a new format, with four 'India' teams instead of the six zone-based teams competing in the tournament. India A, B, C, and D have been chosen by national selectors-led by Ajit Agarkar. Team A will face Team B at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, while Team C will face Team D at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur.

Teams will face each other once in a four-day First-Class match as part of the round-robin group stage, with a total of six matches to be played. Each team will play three matches, and the tournament winner will be crowned based on who has the most points.

History behind the name of Duleep Trophy 2024

Former India cricketer Duleep Singh's name has been given to the red-ball tournament, which marks the start of India's domestic season. He represented India in 1930s and is regarded as one of best batter of his time. He is also renowned for his beautiful batting style.

Participating Teams

In the first season, five teams participated in Duleep Trophy based on the Geographical zones of India - South, North, Central, West, East. However, the last season witnessed six teams in the competing with addition of North East side. Each team will consist of players from the Ranji teams of the region.

From this season there have four teams- India A, India B, India C, India D. The players for each team are selected by BCCI's Senior Mens selection committee.

Squads:

Team A: Shubman Gill (c), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.

Team B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (wk).

Team C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (to miss first round), B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (wk), Sandeep Warrier.

Team D: Shreyas Iyer (c), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (wk), Saurabh Kumar.

*Nitish Kumar Reddy’s participation in the Duleep Trophy is subject to fitness.

Schedule of Duleep Trophy 2024

The start time for all matches on all days will be 9:30 AM IST.

DateFixtureVenue
September 5-8Team A vs Team BM Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
September 5-8Team C vs Team DACA ADCA Ground, Anantapur
September 12-15Team A vs Team DRural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur
September 12-15Team B vs Team CACA ADCA Ground, Anantapur
September 19-22Team B vs Team DACA ADCA Ground, Anantapur
September 19-22Team A vs Team CRural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur
S.NOYEARWINNERS
11961-62West Zone
21962-63West Zone
31963-64West Zone & South Zone (shared)
41964-65West Zone
51965-66South Zone
61966-67South Zone
71967-68South Zone
81968-69West Zone
91969-70West Zone
101970-71South Zone
111971-72Central Zone
121972-73West Zone
131973-74Central Zone
141974-75South Zone
151975-76South Zone
161976-77West Zone
171977-78West Zone
181978-79North Zone
191979-80North Zone
201980-81West Zone
211981-82West Zone
221982-83North Zone
231983-84North Zone
241984-85South Zone
251985-86West Zone
261986-87South Zone
271987-88North Zone
281988-89North Zone & West Zone (shared)
291989-90South Zone
301990-91North Zone
311991-92North Zone
321992-93North Zone
331993-94North Zone
341994-95North Zone
351995-96South Zone
361996-97Central Zone
371997-98Central Zone & West Zone (shared)
381998-99Central Zone
391999-2000North Zone
402000-01North Zone
412001-02West Zone
422002-03Elite C
432003-04North Zone
442004-05Central Zone
452005-06West Zone
462006-07North Zone
472007-08North Zone
482008-09West Zone
492009-10West Zone
502010-11South Zone
512011-12East Zone
522012-13East Zone
532013-14North Zone & South Zone (shared)
542014-15Central Zone
552016-17India Blue
562017-18India Red
572018-19India Blue
582019-20India Red
592022-23West Zone
602023-24South Zone

Hyderabad: The 61st edition Duleep Trophy 2024, which marks the beginning of the India's 2024-25 domestic season, is set to commence from September 5, 2024, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

This season of the Duleep Trophy, established by the BCCI in 1961-62 season, will see a new format, with four 'India' teams instead of the six zone-based teams competing in the tournament. India A, B, C, and D have been chosen by national selectors-led by Ajit Agarkar. Team A will face Team B at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, while Team C will face Team D at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur.

Teams will face each other once in a four-day First-Class match as part of the round-robin group stage, with a total of six matches to be played. Each team will play three matches, and the tournament winner will be crowned based on who has the most points.

History behind the name of Duleep Trophy 2024

Former India cricketer Duleep Singh's name has been given to the red-ball tournament, which marks the start of India's domestic season. He represented India in 1930s and is regarded as one of best batter of his time. He is also renowned for his beautiful batting style.

Participating Teams

In the first season, five teams participated in Duleep Trophy based on the Geographical zones of India - South, North, Central, West, East. However, the last season witnessed six teams in the competing with addition of North East side. Each team will consist of players from the Ranji teams of the region.

From this season there have four teams- India A, India B, India C, India D. The players for each team are selected by BCCI's Senior Mens selection committee.

Squads:

Team A: Shubman Gill (c), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.

Team B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (wk).

Team C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (to miss first round), B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (wk), Sandeep Warrier.

Team D: Shreyas Iyer (c), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (wk), Saurabh Kumar.

*Nitish Kumar Reddy’s participation in the Duleep Trophy is subject to fitness.

Schedule of Duleep Trophy 2024

The start time for all matches on all days will be 9:30 AM IST.

DateFixtureVenue
September 5-8Team A vs Team BM Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
September 5-8Team C vs Team DACA ADCA Ground, Anantapur
September 12-15Team A vs Team DRural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur
September 12-15Team B vs Team CACA ADCA Ground, Anantapur
September 19-22Team B vs Team DACA ADCA Ground, Anantapur
September 19-22Team A vs Team CRural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur
S.NOYEARWINNERS
11961-62West Zone
21962-63West Zone
31963-64West Zone & South Zone (shared)
41964-65West Zone
51965-66South Zone
61966-67South Zone
71967-68South Zone
81968-69West Zone
91969-70West Zone
101970-71South Zone
111971-72Central Zone
121972-73West Zone
131973-74Central Zone
141974-75South Zone
151975-76South Zone
161976-77West Zone
171977-78West Zone
181978-79North Zone
191979-80North Zone
201980-81West Zone
211981-82West Zone
221982-83North Zone
231983-84North Zone
241984-85South Zone
251985-86West Zone
261986-87South Zone
271987-88North Zone
281988-89North Zone & West Zone (shared)
291989-90South Zone
301990-91North Zone
311991-92North Zone
321992-93North Zone
331993-94North Zone
341994-95North Zone
351995-96South Zone
361996-97Central Zone
371997-98Central Zone & West Zone (shared)
381998-99Central Zone
391999-2000North Zone
402000-01North Zone
412001-02West Zone
422002-03Elite C
432003-04North Zone
442004-05Central Zone
452005-06West Zone
462006-07North Zone
472007-08North Zone
482008-09West Zone
492009-10West Zone
502010-11South Zone
512011-12East Zone
522012-13East Zone
532013-14North Zone & South Zone (shared)
542014-15Central Zone
552016-17India Blue
562017-18India Red
572018-19India Blue
582019-20India Red
592022-23West Zone
602023-24South Zone

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DULEEP TROPHY 2024DULEEP TROPHY 2024 SCORECARDDULEEP TROPHY 2024 SCHEDULEDULEEP TROPHY HISTORYDULEEP TROPHY 2024 INDIA SQUAD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.