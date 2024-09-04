ETV Bharat / sports

Duleep Trophy 2024: Schedule, Fixtures, Updated Squads And All You Need To Know

Hyderabad: The 61st edition Duleep Trophy 2024, which marks the beginning of the India's 2024-25 domestic season, is set to commence from September 5, 2024, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

This season of the Duleep Trophy, established by the BCCI in 1961-62 season, will see a new format, with four 'India' teams instead of the six zone-based teams competing in the tournament. India A, B, C, and D have been chosen by national selectors-led by Ajit Agarkar. Team A will face Team B at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, while Team C will face Team D at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur.

Teams will face each other once in a four-day First-Class match as part of the round-robin group stage, with a total of six matches to be played. Each team will play three matches, and the tournament winner will be crowned based on who has the most points.

History behind the name of Duleep Trophy 2024

Former India cricketer Duleep Singh's name has been given to the red-ball tournament, which marks the start of India's domestic season. He represented India in 1930s and is regarded as one of best batter of his time. He is also renowned for his beautiful batting style.

Participating Teams

In the first season, five teams participated in Duleep Trophy based on the Geographical zones of India - South, North, Central, West, East. However, the last season witnessed six teams in the competing with addition of North East side. Each team will consist of players from the Ranji teams of the region.

From this season there have four teams- India A, India B, India C, India D. The players for each team are selected by BCCI's Senior Mens selection committee.