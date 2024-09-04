ETV Bharat / sports

Duleep Trophy 2024: When and where to watch, date, time, live streaming, live broadcast, venue

Hyderabad: The Duleep Trophy 2024, which opens India's 2024-25 domestic season, is set to begin on September 5, 2024, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

This 61st edition of the Duleep Trophy features a new format, with four 'India' teams instead of the six zone-based teams that competed in the previous editions. India A, B, C, and D have been chosen by national selectors, with all four teams in action from September 5 to 8. Team A will face Team B at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, while Team C will face Team D at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur.

Teams will face each other once in a four-day First-Class match as part of the round-robin group stage, with a total of six matches to be played. Each team will play three matches, and the tournament winner will be crowned based on who has the most points.

India's white-ball cricket vice-captain Shubman Gill will captain Team A, while domestic cricket veteran Abhimanyu Easwaran will captain Team B. Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad will take the leadership mantle for Team C, and 2024 IPL Champion Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer will lead Team D.

Multiple capped India internationals, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Arshdeep Singh, KL Rahul, Shivam Dube, Mayank Agarwal, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Yash Dayal, Ishan Kishan, and others, will be in action alongside several talented prospects and veteran domestic standouts.

The First-Class red-ball tournament which will be contested by four teams, will be available exclusively on JioCinema, Sports18 - 3, and Sports18 Khel. The tournament coverage will also include pre- and post-match shows featuring former cricketers Abhinav Mukund and VRV Singh, with the pre-show starting at 9 AM, followed by the post-show after the day's play. The pre-show on opening day will begin at 8:45 AM.

Full teams:

India A: Shubman Gill (C), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.