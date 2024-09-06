Duleep Trophy 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad Gets MS Dhoni Like Worship, Fan Invade Field To Touch Feet

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh): The Duleep Trophy fixture between India C and India D highlighted the special place of the Indian cricketers in the hearts of the fans Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is captaining the India C experienced worshipping like MS Dhoni from a cricket fan. A fan breached the security to touch the feet of the Indian opener. A lot of 'X' users reacted after the incident.

A 'X' user named ScoreWaves labelled Ruturaj as a superstar. Another user Sharon Solomo said that it is social media PR.

Another social media user Cricket Insomnia praised him as superstar.

The incident reminded cricket fans of the occasion when a fan came running into the field and touched the feet of MS Dhoni in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Back then, Dhoni embraced the fans and won the hearts of a lot of the spectators.

A similar incident occurred in the match where Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) was playing against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Before the start of the innings, a fan entered the field to touch the feet of Kohli.

India C won the toss and invited India D to bat first. The batting team was wrapped up on a total of 164 as Vijaukumar Vyshak bowled an impressive spell taking three wickets. India C managed to post 168 in response as the batters struggled against Harshit Rana’s impressive spell of taking four wickets.

India D are currently leading in the fixture and the game is slightly tilted in their favour.