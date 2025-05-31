After Outrage, Kerala Group Clarifies Afridi Came 'Uninvited' To Dubai Event Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions

Hyderabad: Only a few days after Shahid Afridi mocked the Indian army in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Pakistan cricketer was seen attending an event organised by a Kerala Group in United Arab Emirates (UAE). The group faced backlash on social media for hosting Afridi and Umar Gul. The Cochin University B.Tech Alumni Association (CUBAA) had organised the event at the Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) last week and faced a lot of criticism from the social media users.

In a widely circulated video on social media, the Pakistan cricketer is being welcomed on the stage along with his ex-teammate Umar Gul amidst the loud cheers. As he arrived at the stage, some people could be seen breaking into chants of "boom Boom" referring to the nickname of the Pakistan cricketer.

After facing a lot of criticism on social media, CUBAA had released a statement with the clarification regarding the issue.

"On May 25, 2025 same day as our event, the aforementioned cricketers visited the same venue as part of the Guinness World Record for Largest UAE Flag with Handprints," read the statement.

"As our program was concluding, these cricketers made an unannounced and unsolicited appearance at our event, which was held in the same auditorium. We would like to categorically state that no member of our organising team, officials or alumni members invited them nor coordinated this appearance."

However, their clarification also got reaction from the netizens and they slammed Shahid Afridi for gate-crashing the event held in UAE.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians lost their lives, Afridi had questioned the efficiency of the Indian security forces.

"Tum logon ki 8 lakh hi fauj hai Kashmir mein aur yeh ho gaya. Iska matlab nalayak ho, nikamme ho na tum log security de nahi sake logon ko (You have an 800,000-strong army in Kashmir and this still happened. It means you are inefficient and useless if you can't provide security to the people)."

India hit multiple Pakistani security establishments as part of the Operation Sindoor in response.