Dribbles, Wickets And Friendship: Why 2026 Is Year Of ‘Sporting Unity’ For India And New Zealand

New Delhi: In 1926, an Indian hockey team, featuring the legendary Dhyan Chand, stormed through New Zealand, winning hearts and matches with jaw-dropping stickwork and unstoppable attacks. A hundred years later, the echoes of that historic tour still linger, inspiring India and New Zealand to declare 2026 as the ‘Sporting Unity’ year.

A joint statement issued following delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his visiting New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon here Monday reads: “The leaders noted that India and New Zealand enjoy close sporting links, particularly in cricket, hockey and other Olympic sports. They welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation on Sports to foster greater sporting engagement and collaboration between countries. They also welcomed the ‘Sporting Unity’ events planned in 2026, to recognise and celebrate 100 years of sporting contact between India and New Zealand.”

Following the talks, the two sides also signed a memorandum of cooperation in sports between the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of the Government of India and Sport New Zealand of the Government of New Zealand.

“Be it cricket, hockey or mountaineering, the two countries have a long-standing relationship in sports,” Modi said while jointly addressing the media with Luxon following the discussions. “Along with coaching and exchange of players in sports, we have also emphasised cooperation in sports science, psychology and medicine. And in the year 2026, it has been decided to celebrate 100 years of sports relations between the two countries.”

The announcement comes after India defeated New Zealand in the final of this year’s Champions Trophy cricket tournament in Dubai earlier this month.

“I would really like to appreciate the Prime Minister (Modi) for not raising the loss of New Zealand to India in the recent game in Dubai,” Luxon jocularly remarked during his address drawing laughter from Modi and the gathering that included New Zealand cricketing greats Ross Taylor and Indian-origin Ajaz Patel.

Luxon said that in 2026, the two countries will mark 100 years of sporting relationships.

“And it is entirely appropriate that we celebrate this milestone, including a visit by the Indian men’s cricket team (to New Zealand) in November 2026,” he stated.

The Sporting Unity year announced by the two sides harks back to the Indian hockey team’s hugely successful tour of New Zealand in 1926. The Indian hockey team’s tour of New Zealand was a landmark event in the history of international sports, marking one of the earliest connections between the two countries through hockey. This tour not only showcased India’s dominance in the sport but also played a crucial role in strengthening the sporting ties between the two nations.

During the early 20th century, field hockey was emerging as a dominant sport in India under British colonial influence. The Indian hockey team was gaining recognition for its exceptional skills, and the 1926 tour of New Zealand was one of the first major international tours by an Indian team.

This tour was significant because it marked one of the first overseas ventures by an Indian hockey team. It featured the legendary Dhyan Chand, who would later be regarded as one of the greatest hockey players of all time. It laid the foundation for India’s golden era in hockey, which would later lead to multiple Olympic gold medals.