'Dream Come True': Kashmiri Powerlifter Fardeem Hussain Heads to Bangkok with Goal to 'Bring Glory' for India

Srinagar: Fardeem Hussain, a 21-year-old powerlifting sensation from Srinagar, Kashmir, departed on Friday for Bangkok, Thailand, to represent India at the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IBFF) Powerlifting World Championship. The young athlete's journey to the global stage follows a historic achievement earlier this year when he clinched a gold medal at the national-level World Raw Powerlifting Federation (WRPF) competition in Gurugram, Haryana. Hussain's victory in July made him the first Kashmiri powerlifter to earn this distinction.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on the phone, Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan, Hussain's coach and mentor, reflected on his Iron athlete's extraordinary accomplishments and his path to the international arena. "In July, Fardeem not only made everyone proud but also created history by winning a gold medal at the WRPF's national championship," Khan said. "He became the first Kashmiri powerlifter to achieve this feat." Held in Gurugram, the WRPF competition featured around 500 athletes from various states and union territories across India. "This achievement has now paved the way for Fardeem to showcase his strength and skill on an international platform," Khan added, expressing hope for his success in Bangkok.

The IBFF Powerlifting World Championship is expected to feature top athletes from across the globe, adding to the significance of Hussain's participation. Khan, his coach, shared his hopes for the dynamic lifter, saying, "I pray for his success, and I am confident he will bring glory to India and to Kashmir. He will make us all proud again."

Hussain, speaking to ETV Bharat before his flight to Bangkok, shared his excitement and gratitude. "I am honoured to represent India at the world championship. This is a dream come true for me, and I am thankful to my mentor Ishtiaq Khan, my family, and all my well-wishers for their unwavering support. I am fully prepared for gold, and Inshallah, I will do it."

He also highlighted his rigorous training regimen, which he has intensified in preparation for the world stage. "I have focused on building strength, stamina, and technique, along with mental resilience. I'm confident in my abilities, and I look forward to learning from the experience of competing with the world's best powerlifters," he added.