ETV Bharat / sports

Dr. Rick McGuire Invitational: 17-Year-Old Pradeep Senthil Kumar Scripts History, Sets New National Record In 800m Short Track Event

The 17-year-old Pradeep Kumar registered 1:48.73 timing to set a new indoor 800m National record during his historic run at the Dr. Rick McGuire Invitational.

Indian middle-distance runner Pradeep Senthil Kumar scripted history, setting a new indoor 800m national record during his historic run at the Dr. Rick McGuire Invitational event in Columbia, Missouri, United States. He broke the 17-year-old National Record in the 800m short track event
Dr Rick McGuire Invitational 17 Year Old Pradeep Senthil Kumar Sets New National Record In 800m Short Track Event (Screenshot from Pradeep Senthil Instagram handle)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 3, 2025, 10:32 AM IST

Hyderabad: Indian middle-distance runner Pradeep Senthil Kumar scripted history, setting a new indoor 800m national record during his historic run at the Dr. Rick McGuire Invitational event in Columbia, Missouri, United States. He broke the 17-year-old National Record in the 800m short track event.

Pradeep Senthil Kumar, who broke a seven-year-old 800m meet record set by former Asian Youth Champion Beant Singh at the 20th National Federation Under-20 Athletics Championships, clocked a stunning time of 1:48.73, finishing at the top spot. Notably, his time was the best across all heats. With this exceptional performance, he also emerged triumphant in the competition.

Pradeep went past the previous national record of 1:49.46, held by former National Champion Rajeev Ramesan, who set the record at the 2008 Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Pradeep, who is from Tamil Nadu, has continued to excel in his sport, significantly improving his previous best time of 1:49.98 by over a second in the 800m indoor event. This competition marks his second 800m appearance this year.

Earlier in January, he added two more titles to his collection. He won the 400m short track title on January 17th at the Graduate Classic and the 600m short track title at the Mark Colligan Memorial on January 25th.

Hyderabad: Indian middle-distance runner Pradeep Senthil Kumar scripted history, setting a new indoor 800m national record during his historic run at the Dr. Rick McGuire Invitational event in Columbia, Missouri, United States. He broke the 17-year-old National Record in the 800m short track event.

Pradeep Senthil Kumar, who broke a seven-year-old 800m meet record set by former Asian Youth Champion Beant Singh at the 20th National Federation Under-20 Athletics Championships, clocked a stunning time of 1:48.73, finishing at the top spot. Notably, his time was the best across all heats. With this exceptional performance, he also emerged triumphant in the competition.

Pradeep went past the previous national record of 1:49.46, held by former National Champion Rajeev Ramesan, who set the record at the 2008 Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Pradeep, who is from Tamil Nadu, has continued to excel in his sport, significantly improving his previous best time of 1:49.98 by over a second in the 800m indoor event. This competition marks his second 800m appearance this year.

Earlier in January, he added two more titles to his collection. He won the 400m short track title on January 17th at the Graduate Classic and the 600m short track title at the Mark Colligan Memorial on January 25th.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

800M NATIONAL RECORDDR RICK MCGUIRE INVITATIONALNATIONAL RECORD INDIA WORLD RECORDNATIONAL RECORDS IN ATHLETICSPRADEEP SENTHIL KUMAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan Reveals ‘Secrets Of Long Life’ At Jaipur Literature Festival 2025

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.