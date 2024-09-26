ETV Bharat / sports

Double Olympic Medalist Manu Bhaker Reveals Price Of Her Medal-Winning Pistol Used In Paris Olympics

Hyderabad: Manu Bhaker has become a new sporting sensation in the country after her prolific performance in the Paris Olympics. She became the first-ever Indian athlete to bag multiple medals in a single edition. After her medal-winning performance, Manu became the talk of the town. There was a lot of discussion around the price of her pistol used in the Paris Olympics. Several reports claimed that the price was in crores. However, the Indian shooter has revealed the price of the pistol saying it was a one-time investment of around Rs 1.5 lakh to 1.85 lakhs.

"Crore?. No. It is a one time investment of around Rs 1.5 lakh to 1.85 lakhs. It also depends on various other factors like which model you are buying, whether it is a new one or a second-hand pistol or you are getting your pistol customized. After you reach a level, companies give you a pistol for free," she said in an interaction with SportsNext.

Manu bagged the bronze medal in the women’s 10-meter air pistol event and also won a third-place finish at the podium in the mixed team event with Sarabjot Singh.