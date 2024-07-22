ETV Bharat / sports

Dominant India Women Face Nepal, Eye Semifinal Berth In Asia Cup

India Women's Deepti Sharma celebrates the dismissal of United Arab Emirates Women's Samaira Dharnidharka during their Group A match in the Womens Asia Cup T20, 2024, at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on July 21 ( ANI )

Dambulla (Sri Lanka): Buoyant India will look to extend their winning run and seal a semifinal berth when they face Nepal in their final Group A Women's T20 Asia Cup match here on Tuesday. India registered convincing wins in their first two matches of the continental tournament, beating traditional rivals Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates by seven wickets and 78 runs respectively to put one foot in the semifinals.

Minnows Nepal hardly have any time to recover from the thrashing they received at the hands of Pakistan in their previous outing on Sunday, the same day when the tournament's overwhelming favourites and defending champions India bulldozed the hapless Emirates side.

While India is primed to enter the last four, Pakistan improved their net run rate with a comfortable win over Nepal lifting them to the second spot in Group A.

India will, however, not be bothered by how the other teams are doing and will look to sustain the momentum they have gained with two convincing victories heading into the semifinals. India have flexed their muscles in both batting and bowling so far in the tournament, and are likely to continue in the same vein come Tuesday.

If the swashbuckling opening duo of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma fired with the bat in the victory over Pakistan, after the bowlers' excellent display, skipper Harmanpret Kaur and Richa Ghosh led the show in the middle-order in the hammering of the UAE. The big-hitting Ghosh, especially, was in a destructive mood as she carted 64 in just 29 balls while Kaur compiled 66 in 47 deliveries.

While Kaur played the anchor's role to perfection, it was Ghosh's blazing knock which helped India score their first-ever 200-plus total in T20Is. As far as the Indian bowling is concerned, the likes of Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma have been doing a wonderful job of both containing runs and taking wickets.