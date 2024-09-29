ETV Bharat / sports

Watch: Hilarious Scenes Unfold In County Cricket As Dog Stops Play By Invading Pitch

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 4 hours ago

The County championship match between Kent and Durham witnessed an unexpected pitch invasion by a dog. His interruption in the field halted the play for a few moments on Saturday.

County Championship
A general view of the action during day three of the Vitality County Championship match (AP)

Hyderabad: The Durham vs Kent County Championship match in the County Championship witnessed an unusual occurrence. A dog invaded the field to get a closer look at the action. At the halfway mark of Day 3, a dog suddenly entered the field and caught the attention of the players and audience. The incident unfurled when Durham skipper and opening batter Alex Lees was batting at 135* and was joined by David Bedingham who had freshly arrived at the crease.

In a video on social media, the dog entered the field and stood beside one of the players. However, after standing in the field for a few minutes, the dog decided to make a retreat to the boundary fence. The incident drew amusing reactions from the crowd and the on-air commentators also seemed enthusiastic about the incident.

In spite of the unusual interruption, Durham dished out a strong performance throughout the match. After being invited to bat, Durham's captain Alex Lees played the anchor role scoring 144 runs from 180 deliveries during his stay at the crease. Emilio Gay scored 52 runs while Bedingham amassed 66 runs. Durham posted a total of 360 runs in the end.

Kent responded with 96 for 3 by the end of the third day of the match, trailing behind by 264 runs.

Durham are currently in fifth place in the points table while Kent occupies the last spot in Division 1. The first couple of days of the fixture were washed out due to heavy rain putting both teams under pressure to make the most of the available time.

