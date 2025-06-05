Explained: Do IPL Teams Receive the Original Trophy Or Replica After Winning Title?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have finally ended their 18-year trophy drought, clinching their maiden IPL title. The Rajat Patidar-led side defeated spirited Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 6 runs in the summit clash at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3.

The chiselled, sweat-glistened face of Virat Kohli was filled with impatience. He was desperate for that famous Kohli run — fingers pointed heavenwards with a wide grin plastered across the face. Kohli and RCB celebrated their title triumph with fans at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, but there's a query that generally lingers off it: Do teams that clinch the IPL title receive the original trophy and they are handed a replica, just like World Cups.

Like other major sporting events, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has only one original copy of the IPL trophy. This trophy is considered as a symbol of continuity, pride, history, and heritage. The current trophy's design has been the same since 2011 and has been used in every title ceremony. For the first three seasons, the design of the IPL trophy was different. It was a diamond-studded beauty, adorned with rubies as well as yellow and blue sapphires. Previously, the trophy first three season winners received, comprised a player in a gold leafing, shown holding a bat in his hand, next to a map of India.

Deccan Chargers players and support staff celebrating IPL Trophy triumph in 2009 (AFP)

What Happens During the Presentation Ceremony?

During the post-match presentations, the original trophy was handed over to the winning team. The team and players flaunt the trophy and take photos after 2 months of hard work. However, once the celebrations and buzz around gets over, the trophy winning side returns the original trophy to the IPL governing council. Because in the world of elite sports, legacies are etched on originals — memories are carried in replicas.

IPL governing council then replace it with a replica and hand it over to the franchise who displayed it in their cabinet as a symbol of pride and achievement. The replica model showcases the iconic shape and intricate details of the IPL Trophy, including the cricket ball and the trophy's elegant design.

Why Does The IPL Committee Not Let Teams Keep The Original?

The answer is simple and straightforward. The original is meant to be timeless - a silverware that will define the legacy of the tournament by traveling through generations of winners. Interestingly, the IPL trophy currently has the names of the last 18 champions carved on the trophy itself. It builds the tradition and is cost effective as well.

What Is the Current IPL Trophy Made Of?

According to the Dynamite News report, the IPL 2025 trophy has been designed by the famous jewelry brand Aura. This is the same company that has been handling the responsibility of designing the IPL trophy continuously since 2008. The estimated price of this trophy could be between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 50 lakh. It has been prepared by mixing special metals like gold, silver, aluminum, and other alloys. The trophy is polished with gold, which makes it look even more grand and attractive. However, the BCCI has never officially confirmed the same.

RCB players and support staff celebrating 2025 IPL Trophy triumph (AFP)

The silverware reportedly weighs around 6kgs and its height is 26 inches. It also has sanskrit inscription that reads: "Yatra Pratibha Avasar Prapnoti" — Where talent meets opportunity.