Djokovic Wins Fifth Laureus Sportsman Award

Madrid (Spain): Novak Djokovic, Aitana Bonmatí, Jude Bellingham and Simone Biles were among the big winners in Madrid tonight, as Spain was at the centre of world sport with an unrivalled collection of sport’s greatest talents celebrating the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards.

On an unforgettable evening at the historic Palacio de Cibeles in the heart of Madrid, with media from across the world in attendance, Djokovic was named Laureus World Sportsman of the Year for a record-equalling fifth time.

It was the athletes who took centre stage tonight: from the representatives of the Laureus World Sports Academy – the 69 sporting greats whose votes decide these Awards – present in Madrid, to the heroes of today, for whom the Laureus is a coveted global prize known as the “athletes’ Award”.

Amongst the guests presenting those statuettes were three of the biggest names in global sport. Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion, presented Djokovic with his Sportsman of the Year Award; Usain Bolt, the greatest sprinter of all time, presented the Sportswoman of the Year Award to Bonmatí; and last year’s winner of the Breakthrough of the Year Award, Carlos Alcaraz, handed the Laureus for that category to Bellingham. That was an ‘Only at Laureus’ moment as Alcaraz, a passionate Real Madrid fan, congratulated Bellingham, the current talisman of that great football club.

Bonmatí took to the stage twice – and made history both times: firstly, to pick up Laureus Sportswoman of the Year and in doing so become the first footballer to win the prestigious Award, and again to represent the Spain team which won the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand – in the same city where that side returned to celebrate last summer. The world champions are now the Laureus World Team of the Year and the first all-female team to win the Award.

Bellingham, too, was on familiar territory. The English midfielder won the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award – the first footballer to do so – after an electrifying start to his time with Real Madrid. Biles was honoured with the Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award after a sensational return to gymnastics following a two-year hiatus.

Newly crowned Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Djokovic ended 2023 in possession of three of the four major titles in men’s tennis – and only missed out on a Calendar Slam after a classic Wimbledon final against eventual winner Carlos Alcaraz. The Serb is now on a record-equalling 24 Grand Slams and was in Madrid to tie another record, with his fifth Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award (he won in 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2019). Like the winner of this Award in 2023, Lionel Messi, Djokovic has displayed not just sporting greatness, but a longevity at the very top of his sport that sets new standards for those who follow him.

Laureus World Sportsman of the Year, Novak Djokovic, said: “I am incredibly honoured to have won my fifth Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award. I think back to 2012 when I won it for the first time as a 24-year-old. I am very proud to be here 12 years later, reflecting on a year that brought me and my fans a lot of excitement and success.

“It was thrilling to return to Australia last January and win my 10th title. It is a tournament that is so dear to my heart and set me up for an incredible 12 months. I could not have achieved so much success without an incredible team behind me, and inspirational rivals who have always pushed me to be the best version of myself.