Djokovic beats Fritz in gruelling contest; enters 11th Australian Open semi-final

Melbourne (Australia): Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic made it to the semi-final of the Australian Open 2024 by emerging triumphant against USA's Taylor Fritz on Tuesday. Djokovic, who is aiming to clinch 25th Grand Slam title, wore Fritz down in four sets within three hours and 45 minutes.

The encounter turned out to be an extremely close contest in the first two sets as Djokovic failed to make the best of the 15 break points he received. However, Djokovic got into the grove after the first couple of sets and bagged the next two sets to pocket the match.

Djokovic struck 20 aces in the game as compared to 16 from his opponent. With the victory, the 36-year-old reached his 48th semi-final at Grand Slams extending his lead at the top. Legendary Roger Federer has 46 such appearances and these two are the only men with more than 40 major semi-final appearances.

He also equalled legend Monica Sele's record of winning most Australian matches in a row with 33 victories. Also, Djokovic now has a 9-0 lead over Fritz in the ATP head-to-head series.

Djokovic will now face the winner of the contest between fourth seed Jannik Sinner and fifth seed Andrey Rublev. The 36-year-old has been in tremendous form recently and he will be aiming to lift the silverware. Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Hubert Hurkacz and Daniil Medvedev are the other players in contention of entering the last four of the Australian Open.