Exclusive: How TT Robot And Family Support Played Key Role In Helping Divyanshi Bhowmick Ink History In World Of Table Tennis

Hyderabad: Divyanshi Bhowmick, a 14-year-old from Kandivali, Mumbai, is making waves in the world of Table Tennis. Her impressive performances in the junior circuit, including her recent triumph in the World Youth Asian Table Tennis championship, where she created history by becoming the first Indian to win gold in the tournament in 36 years, has been the talk of the town. In an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat, Divyanshi reveals her journey so far and the factors which played a key role in her success.

How a robot and immense family support helped her achieve success

However, more than her victory and incredible performances, how she has achieved success is really interesting. A Table Tennis robot bought by her father at her home helped her achieve success in a quick time, and she is now being looked upon as one of the emerging prospects by the Indian Table Tennis fraternity.

Reflecting on the key role played by the Robot, Devynashi explained that training with the robot helped her improve her block against opponents with a lot of spin in their game.

“I have a table at my house, so whenever I have free time, I practice with the robot. Chinese players hit a lot of spin, but Indian players do not really have that much spin. So, blocking with a robot really helped me improve my block. Practising one stroke with 50-60 balls has also helped me improve my strokes and ball control,” she said.

"Without the family support, it wouldn't have been possible. In the lockdown, when they got the table, I used to practice the whole day with my father and sister. And, last year, we got the robot. So, playing with it really improved my consistency, the ball control, and it has really helped me in my matches," she maintained.

Her interest in the sport developed during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020) when she started playing the sport with her dad and sister. Her father brought the TT Table home. Thus, all these factors played a key role in her success.

2023 turned out to be a breakthrough year

Divyanshi, who trains at Ace Table Tennis Academy in Thane, started rising to fame in 2023. After winning the Nationals in 2021, she had a breakthrough two years later. Reflecting on her breakthrough year, Devyanshi said that the performance boosted her confidence to succeed at the international level.

"Winning the silver medal in the WTT Youth Championship was really a very nice moment for both of us. After winning, it gave us a lot of confidence that we could perform really well in the international circuit. After that, I am now World Rank 3 in U1-5 girls,” she stated.