FIDE Women's World Cup: Divya Deshmukh Becomes First Indian To Win Tournament Beating Koneru Humpy

Hyderabad: Divya Deshmukh, 19, defeated veteran Koneru Humpy to win the FIDE Women’s World Cup on Monday in Batumi, Georgia. She became the first Indian to achieve the feat and also became the 88th Indian Grandmaster. The teenager defeated the Indian compatriot with a scoreline of 2.5-1.5 in the tiebreaks of the final of the tournament to become first-ever Indian champion on Monday. Deshmukh will now get a prize money of around ₹43.23 Lacs ( $50,000) while Humpy will receive ₹30.26 Lacs ( $35,000)

Divya emerged triumphant in tiebreaks

The all-India final boiled down to the tiebreaks as both the players were tied at 1-1 after the two classical games in the final. The result now relied upon the result of the two rapid matches of 10-minutes wuth a 10 second increase in time clock after each move.

More to follow…