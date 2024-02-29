Distorted: India Map Missing Parts of Ladakh, Arunachal by Badminton Asia Irks Indian Sports Fans

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 3 hours ago

Badminton Asia caused a lot of frustration among Indian fans as they posted a distorted map of India excluding Jammu and Kashmir from it.

Badminton Asia caused a lot of frustration among Indian fans as they posted a distorted map of India excluding portions of Ladakh Union Territory from erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir from it. Some sports enthusiasts were pointing out that the map marked some parts of Arunachal Pradesh wrongly in China. The Badminton Body is yet to respond to the accusations of using the wrong depiction of land masses in its continental groupings.

Hyderabad: A recent post of the map of the Asian continent from Badminton Asia has got tongues wagging after it shared a map bearing a wrong cartography that depicted its five continental groupings here. The Indian sports fans fired scathing criticism towards the organisation for presenting a distorted map of India.

India was shown without the portion of Ladakh Union Territory which was carved out of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in the map. Some users pointed out that some parts of Arunachal Pradesh are shown in China. Also, in the list of countries involved in East Asia, there was no mention of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tibet.

The incorrect representation got Indian fans fuming and they demanded action from the Badminton Association from India. One user named 'ankhitweets' questioned the post and asked Badminton Asia to rectify the map.

"Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tibet are all part of China?."

"J&K is not at all recognized, distorted, and Aksai Chin as part of China. Arunachal Pradesh as a part of China. @BAI_Media @himantabiswa we need a strong action on this now. @Badminton_Asia better you rectify this.(sic)"

Another user named 'monster_zero123' questioned Badminton Asia whether they were Chinese puppets.

"Apart from showing Incorrect map of India ,these clowns have also shown Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan as Part of China and East Asia!! @Badminton_Asia what are you? A Chinese Puppet?," he wrote.

One more user HimanshMittal4 asked for a formal apology from the federation.

"@Badminton_Asia When can we anticipate a formal apology and the correction of this map, or have you now officially aligned yourself with China?," he wrote.

Another user, dhoni_fan0986 demanded an apology from Badminton Asia. "India map showed by @Badminton_Asia. Really a wrong map pls correct it ASAP. @GoI_MeitYYtake a action immediately on @Badminton_Asiaawebsite(sic)"

