Dipendra Singh Airee Creates History, Becomes First Nepal Cricketer To Hit Six Sixes

Al Amerat (Qatar): Nepal’s explosive batter Dipendra Singh Airee created history on Saturday in the ACC Men’s Premier T20 Cup. The right-handed batter smacked six sixes in an over against Qatar and became the first Nepal batter to do so in a T20I. Also, he became the third batter across the globe to achieve the feat.

The 24-year-old joined the elite club of former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard as batters with maximum sixes in an over. Airee played a knock of unbeaten 64 runs from 21 balls with a monstrous strike rate of 304.76 in the fixture against Qatar which included three fours and seven sixes. Aasif Sheikh played a knock of 52 runs for Nepal helping the team post 210 for 7. They had already defeated Malaysia by five wickets in the opening fixture on Friday.

Notably, the Nepal international became the fifth batter to hit six sixes in an over of international cricket as Herschelle Gibbs of South Africa and USA's Jaskaran Malhotra had done the same in the ODIs earlier. Airee had smacked six sixes across two overs in Nepal's Hangzhou Asian Games T20I clash against Mongolia in September last year.

Airee has scored 1,496 runs in T20Is so far with an average of 37.40 and a strike rate of 143.70. The cricketer plays a key role as an all-rounder in the side. Nepal is in second place in Group A currently behind Hong Kong who also have one victory in the tournament with a better run rate.

