Dipendra Singh Airee Creates History, Becomes First Nepal Cricketer To Hit Six Sixes

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Updated : 20 hours ago

Dipendra Singh Airee smashed six sixes in an over against Qatar

Nepal’s Dipendra Singh Airee created history on Saturday becoming the first Nepal cricketer to smash six sixes in a T20I game. The right-handed batter achieved the feat against Qatar in the ongoing ACC Men’s Premier T20 Cup.

Al Amerat (Qatar): Nepal’s explosive batter Dipendra Singh Airee created history on Saturday in the ACC Men’s Premier T20 Cup. The right-handed batter smacked six sixes in an over against Qatar and became the first Nepal batter to do so in a T20I. Also, he became the third batter across the globe to achieve the feat.

The 24-year-old joined the elite club of former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard as batters with maximum sixes in an over. Airee played a knock of unbeaten 64 runs from 21 balls with a monstrous strike rate of 304.76 in the fixture against Qatar which included three fours and seven sixes. Aasif Sheikh played a knock of 52 runs for Nepal helping the team post 210 for 7. They had already defeated Malaysia by five wickets in the opening fixture on Friday.

Notably, the Nepal international became the fifth batter to hit six sixes in an over of international cricket as Herschelle Gibbs of South Africa and USA's Jaskaran Malhotra had done the same in the ODIs earlier. Airee had smacked six sixes across two overs in Nepal's Hangzhou Asian Games T20I clash against Mongolia in September last year.

Airee has scored 1,496 runs in T20Is so far with an average of 37.40 and a strike rate of 143.70. The cricketer plays a key role as an all-rounder in the side. Nepal is in second place in Group A currently behind Hong Kong who also have one victory in the tournament with a better run rate.

Many users reacted to the incident on 'X'.

Read More

  1. IPL 2024: 'Mayank May Miss Couple of More Games, Frazer-McGurk Came as Surprise', Remarks KL Rahul
  2. IPL 2024: MS Dhoni in Spotlight as CSK and MI Resume Rivalry in New Era
  3. IPL 2024: KKR Seek Home Comfort against Mayank Yadav-Less LSG
Last Updated :20 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.