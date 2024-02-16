Dipa Karmakar, Pranati Nayak qualify for vault final in Cairo Gymnastics World Cup

By PTI

Published : 17 minutes ago

Indian gymnasts Dipa Karmakar and Pranati Nayak qualified for the vault final of the FIG Apparatus World Cup on Friday.

Dipa finished at the fourth position in the 2016 Rio Olympics and aggregated 13,449 points to book a berth in the finals.

Cairo: Star Indian gymnasts Dipa Karmakar and Pranati Nayak qualified for the vault final of the FIG Apparatus World Cup, a Paris Olympics qualifying event, here on Friday. Dipa, who had finished fourth in the 2016 Rio Olympics, scored an aggregate of 13.449 points to finish third in the qualification round and seal her spot in the finals.

Pranati qualified for the final after finishing seventh with a score of 13.166. The top eight finishers in the qualification round made it to the finals. Last month, the 30-year-old Dipa returned to the National Championships to win gold in all-round event and a silver each in the vault and uneven bars.

Dipa had returned to action in July last year after serving a 21-month suspension for a doping violation. She missed the Hangzhou Asian Games despite topping selection trials in her event as she didn't fulfill the sports ministry criterion. Pranati had won gold in the vault and bronze in balance beam in the National Championships.

