After SA20, Dinesh Karthik Set To Start New Stint In UAE For Sharjah Warriorz

Hyderabad: It seems that the former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is still not done with playing competitive cricket. In a recent development, the 40-year-old is set to feature in the second overseas league in the form of ILT20 since his retirement after playing in the SA20. After playing for the Paarl Royals in SA20, Karthik is set to play for Sharjah Warriorz in the upcoming edition of the ILT20. The franchise confirmed the same before the first-ever player auction.

"I am very excited to be joining the Sharjah Warriorz team for the ILT20 tournament. I know they are a young team, aspiring to do some special things, and I am happy to be here," Karthik said in a Warriorz statement. "Sharjah is also one of those iconic stadiums one always wants to play at. And to be a part of the franchise, Sharjah Warriorz, makes a dream come true," he added.

Karthik will be sharing the dressing room with his Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate Tim David. Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Sikandar Raza will form a destructive batting unit for the team, and Karthik is expected to add an aggressive finish for the team in the lower order. Karthik will return to the cricket field in November as he will lead Team India in the Hong Kong Sixes.

Warriorz head Coach JP Duminy shared his excitement for working with Karthik.