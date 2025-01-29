Dinesh Karthik Scripts History Surpassing MS Dhoni's Major T20 Record

Hyderabad: Dinesh Karthik scripted history as he surpassed legendary India stumper and captain MS Dhoni to become the Indian wicket-keeper with the most runs in T20 cricket history. Karthik achieved the historic feat during the SA20 clash between Paarl Royals and Durban Super Giants on Monday, January 27.

Karthik, who announced the retirement from all forms of cricket on his 39th birthday, is currently playing for David Miller-led Paarl Royals in South Africa's T20 franchise league - SA20. He played a cameo of 21 runs off 15 balls to help the hosts seal a win by 6 wickets with just one ball to spare.

During his 21-run knock, Karthik surpassed MS Dhoni's tally of 7,432 runs (342 innings) and became the Indian wicket-keeper with the most runs in the T20 format. Karthik now has 7,451 runs under his kitty in 361 innings (409 matches) at an average of 26.99, striking at 136.84.

The runs were due from the 40-year-old Karthik's bat, having scored only 19 runs in four innings he batted in the tournament. But this time, he was promoted to bat at number five after skipper Miller sustained a minor injury while fielding and he went berserk. He smashed a couple of sixes and a four during his innings.

Sanju Samson, who has become the regular in India's T20I team, is not far away from both of former India wicket-keepers. So far, Samson has amassed 7,327 runs in just 280 T20 innings at an average of 29.66, striking at 136.82. He has also smashed six hundred in T20 cricket.

Most Runs By Indian Wicket-Keeper Batter In T20 Cricket