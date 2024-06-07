Dinesh Karthik Had a Medical Condition Called Myocytes, Reveals Abhishek Nayar

Hyderabad: Former India cricketer Abhishek Nayar has revealed that Dinesh Karthik was diagnosed with a medical condition called Myocytes before the start of the IPL 2024.

It was another disappointing season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2024 as the trophy eluded them again. But, their wicket-keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik had a dream season scoring 326 runs from 15 matches with an average of 36.22 and a strike rate of 187.36.

However, his mentor and friend Abhishek Nayar, who he trained with throughout the season, has revealed that Karthik was diagnosed with a medical condition called Myocytes.

“Dinesh Karthik (DK) had a condition called Myocytes where muscles fatigue no matter what you do. So, you have to make sure that you do certain things and live a certain way, but you have to identify that,” he stated on the Ranveer Allahbadia podcast.

“Sometimes, its about doing random blood tests related to a particular issue and understanding what is going wrong in your body, which can prolong your career. This season, I promise you DK has survived due to those reasons.”

“I remember when we were preparing for the season, he used to bat a lot first and used to get tired in 20-25 minutes. I used to tell him that either you have become old or there is something wrong with your body. Rahul Tripathi was also there and I asked him whether he thinks this is the same old DK and he said no. Then, we did some blood tests and worked on making sure he was strong enough to withstand an IPL. That is how we went through IPL, otherwise, you never know.”

It was Karthik’s last season as he retired from all forms of cricket after the conclusion of the season.