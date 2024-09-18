Indian Players Will Enjoy Gautam Gambhir's Aggression: Dinesh Karthik

Hyderabad: Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik said that incumbent head coach Gautam Gambhir's aggression often comes from a desire to protect his team and believes that Indian players will thrive under him.

Addressing the reporters at a Legends League Cricket (LLC), Karthik, who has played a huge amount of cricket with Gambhir, expressed these thoughts on Tuesday, emphasizing Gambhir's passionate style and how it will benefit the current team India.

"His aggression has generally come out in the protection of his players and that is something the current lot of players will enjoy. Knowing him, he is not someone who gets angry for the heck of it," Karthik said. "I'm sure he will have his turn with strong words for whoever it is required, and it is in his best interest to get the best out of the players," he added.

Karthik acknowledged that this lack of experience might be on Gambhir's mind, but expressed faith in his ability to navigate the challenges. The wicketkeeper-batter also mentioned that his aggressive demeanour is calculated and always intended in the team's interests.

"He has been a part of numerous T20 tournaments. But this Test series will be completely new for him as a coach and it must be playing at the back of his mind," the right-hand batter quipped.

"He is someone who has navigated through tough waters. He's got the acumen to understand the pulse of the game, which is extremely important as a coach. He is at a very early stage as a coach, so it will be interesting how it pans out. However, I have confidence that he will deliver on all aspects. So far, it has worked well for him," the 39-year-old added.

The India vs Bangladesh Test series will be Gambhir's first assignment as head coach and would look to start it on a high after a disappointing 2-0 series loss against Sri Lanka in the Island nation. The first Test will commence on Thursday, September 19. Notably, though he has considerable experience coaching in T20 tournaments, this will be his first challenge in the longer format.