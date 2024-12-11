ETV Bharat / sports

Dinesh Karthik Explains RCB's Masterplan Behind Picking Phil Salt Over Ishan Kishan, Faf And Will Jacks

Hyderabad: Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter and newly appointed mentor Dinesh Karthik revealed the reason behind picking up England wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt over India's Ishan Kishan and former skipper Faf du Plessis in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction.

Du Plessis' age was a big factor behind not retaining Du Plessis and bringing him back into the squad. Salt's numbers, coupled with his wicket-keeping skills, made him a great pick. He also highlighted the importance of the batter's strike rate against spin in the first six balls of the innings.

"We would want a foreign opener because, on the day they get going, they can score a hundred in 60, 50, or 40 balls, whatever it might be. Players like Jos Buttler and Phil Salt have done this time and time again," Karthik said in the video shared by RCB on X.

He also talked about the discussion on Ishan Kishan's case and why they didn't go his way. "Among Indian players, I can only think of Ishan Kishan, who has done that to a small degree. We know why we don't want to go there (open with an Indian opener) because the power is not there," former RCB wicketkeeper-batter reflected.