Dinesh Karthik Explains RCB's Masterplan Behind Picking Phil Salt Over Ishan Kishan, Faf And Will Jacks

RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik explained why they chose England wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt over Ishan Kishan and Faf du Plessis in the recent IPL 2025 auction.

RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik explained why they chose England wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt over Ishan Kishan and Faf du Plessis in the recent IPL 2025 auction.
Dinesh Karthik Explains Why RCB Picked Phil Salt Over Ishan Kishan And Will Jacks in IPL 2025 Auction (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter and newly appointed mentor Dinesh Karthik revealed the reason behind picking up England wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt over India's Ishan Kishan and former skipper Faf du Plessis in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction.

RCB released a video on their social media handle, explaining the thought process behind letting Ishan Kishan and Faf du Plessis and buy Phil Salt for a huge amount in the IPL 2025 auction.

Du Plessis' age was a big factor behind not retaining Du Plessis and bringing him back into the squad. Salt's numbers, coupled with his wicket-keeping skills, made him a great pick. He also highlighted the importance of the batter's strike rate against spin in the first six balls of the innings.

"We would want a foreign opener because, on the day they get going, they can score a hundred in 60, 50, or 40 balls, whatever it might be. Players like Jos Buttler and Phil Salt have done this time and time again," Karthik said in the video shared by RCB on X.

Karthik then highlighted that the franchise wanted an overseas opener who would give a fiery start to the side's innings. "We would want a foreign opener because, on the day they get going, they can score a hundred in 60, 50, or 40 balls, whatever it might be. Players like Jos Buttler and Phil Salt have done this time and time again," Karthik added.

He also talked about the discussion on Ishan Kishan's case and why they didn't go his way. "Among Indian players, I can only think of Ishan Kishan, who has done that to a small degree. We know why we don't want to go there (open with an Indian opener) because the power is not there," former RCB wicketkeeper-batter reflected.

