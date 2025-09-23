ETV Bharat / sports

Dinesh Karthik Returns To Team India; Named As Captain For Upcoming Tournament

Hyderabad: Cricket Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday announced that veteran Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik will captain Team India in the upcoming prestigious Hong Kong Sixes 2025, scheduled to be held from November 7 to November 2025.

Known for his vast international experience, sharp leadership skills, and explosive batting, Karthik’s inclusion as captain is set to inspire fans and elevate the tournament’s competitive spirit.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Burji Shroff, Chairperson of Cricket Hong Kong, China, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Dinesh Karthik as the captain of Team India for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025. His leadership and wealth of experience will add immense value to the competition, and we are confident that his presence will attract fans from across the globe to witness this spectacular cricketing festival.”