Dilip Vengsarkar, Diana Named Cricket Advisors To Mumbai Cricket Association

By Nikhil Bapat

Mumbai: Former India players Dilip Vengsarkar and Diana Edulji were on Monday named Cricket Advisors to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

The MCA took the decision in its apex council meeting chaired by its President Ajinkya Naik.

The MCA in a media statement said, "The Apex Council of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) convened on June 09, 2025, and passed the following key decisions to further strengthen the foundation and future of Mumbai cricket. Cricket Improvement Committee Appointment - The existing members of the Cricket Improvement Committee have been reappointed, taking into account the commendable performance of all MCA teams across age groups and formats during the previous season. The decision ensures continuity and builds upon the positive momentum achieved so far."

It also said it has taken a key decision regarding appointment of Cricket Advisors.

"The Council is pleased to announce the appointment of Dilip Vengsarkar and Diana Edulji as Cricket Advisors to the Association. Their wealth of experience and deep understanding of the game will provide invaluable guidance to cricketing operations and development programs."

Ajinkya Naik on his part said, "Dilip Sir’s involvement with the Mumbai Cricket Association will play a key role in strengthening our grassroots cricket structure. Diana Madam’s outstanding contribution to Mumbai cricket remains a constant source of inspiration. Their presence adds great value to our shared vision for the future of Mumbai cricket.”

Vengsarkar, a former India stalwart and a veteran of 116 Tests, has also served as the Chairman of the National Selection Committee. Known as Colonel and Lord of the Lords, the former India captain has an eye for talent. Vengsarkar has also served the MCA as an office bearer in the past.

Diana on the other hand has had a tremendous contribution for the development of women's cricket. She was also a member of the Committee of Administrators which was appointed by the Supreme Court to run the BCCI.