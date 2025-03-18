ETV Bharat / sports

Vengsarkar, Edulji To Get MCA's Lifetime Achievement Award

Mumbai: Former India skipper Dilip Vengsarkar and former India women's player Diana Edulji will be bestowed with the Mumbai Cricket Association's Lifetime Lifetime Achievement Award at a gala function here on Thursday.

The MCA will host its prestigious Annual Awards Ceremony on 20th March 2025 at MCA Sharad Pawar Indoor Cricket Academy and Recreation Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex, from 6 PM to 8 PM.

These grand awards will recognise and celebrate outstanding contributions to Mumbai cricket for the combined years 2022-23 and 2023-24, the cricket body said in a statement.

The awards ceremony will be graced by Maharashtra Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan, and Maharashtra Minister Of Information Technology and Cultural Affairs Ashish Shelar as the Chief Guests.

For the year 2022-23, Vengsarkar, a veteran of 116 Tests, who is from Mumbai and played for the domestic giants, will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his invaluable contribution to Mumbai and Indian cricket.

Known as the Lord of The Lord's, and Colonel, Vengsarkar also served as the Chairman of the National Selection Committee.