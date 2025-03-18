Vengsarkar, Edulji To Get MCA's Lifetime Achievement Award

Mumbai: Former India skipper Dilip Vengsarkar and former India women's player Diana Edulji will be bestowed with the Mumbai Cricket Association's Lifetime Lifetime Achievement Award at a gala function here on Thursday.
The MCA will host its prestigious Annual Awards Ceremony on 20th March 2025 at MCA Sharad Pawar Indoor Cricket Academy and Recreation Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex, from 6 PM to 8 PM.
These grand awards will recognise and celebrate outstanding contributions to Mumbai cricket for the combined years 2022-23 and 2023-24, the cricket body said in a statement.
The awards ceremony will be graced by Maharashtra Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan, and Maharashtra Minister Of Information Technology and Cultural Affairs Ashish Shelar as the Chief Guests.
For the year 2022-23, Vengsarkar, a veteran of 116 Tests, who is from Mumbai and played for the domestic giants, will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his invaluable contribution to Mumbai and Indian cricket.
Known as the Lord of The Lord's, and Colonel, Vengsarkar also served as the Chairman of the National Selection Committee.
Noted administrator Professor Ratnakar Shetty will also be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his decades of service in cricket administration.
For the 2023-24, former India cricketer Diana Edulji will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her trailblazing journey in women’s cricket.
Noted administrator Pravin Barve will also be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedicated service to Mumbai cricket. The Mumbai Ranji Trophy-winning team, led by Ajinkya Rahane, will be honoured for their remarkable achievement in the domestic circuit, further strengthening Mumbai’s cricketing legacy.
Players from all age groups (Men & Women) who have excelled in their respective categories will be recognized for their outstanding performances. Individual Awards to cricketers who have excelled in their age group will also be feliciated.
MCA President Ajinkya Naik said, “Mumbai Cricket has always been the heartbeat of Indian cricket, producing legends who have shaped the game. As we celebrate our past achievements, our focus remains firmly on the future—nurturing young talent, enhancing infrastructure, and ensuring that Mumbai continues to be the powerhouse of Indian cricket. Through our unwavering commitment to grassroots development, player welfare, and excellence at all levels, we will strengthen our cricketing legacy and pave the way for the next generation of champions. The future of Mumbai cricket is bright, and together, we will take it to even greater heights.”